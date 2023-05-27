Miami tops No. 1 Wake

No. 4 tournament seed and 11th-ranked Miami on Saturday defeated top-ranked Wake Forest 7-2 in the ACC tournament semifinal at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Hurricanes (40-18) will meet No. 3 seed Clemson, which defeated North Carolina in the other Saturday semifinal, at noon Sunday (ESPN2) for the tournament title.

This is the second time ever the Hurricanes, with victories in 13 of the past 15 games, have advanced to an ACC tournament final.

Miami, which never trailed Saturday in a game that had pouring rain from start to finish, scored two runs in the third, another in the sixth and three in the seventh.