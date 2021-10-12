ACC basketball in 'transitional period'

Decisions by Williams and Krzyzewski have turned attention to another Hall of Famer in Syracuse's Jim Boeheim, who is starting his 46th season with the Orange and turns 77 in November. But Boeheim, who won the 2003 NCAA championship when Syracuse was in the Big East, isn't saying when he might call it a career.

“I’ve been coaching for a while and I’ve seen 10 Hall of Fame coaches that I know very well retire," Boeheim said. "The other eight didn’t affect me and these two won’t either.”

Beyond Boeheim are coaching veterans in 73-year-old Leonard Hamilton, entering his 20th year at Florida State; 72-year-old Jim Larranaga in his 11th year at Miami; and the 62-year-old Brey in his 22nd season with the Fighting Irish.

“We're going through one of those transitional periods,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said in an interview with The Associated Press. “But you welcome in new coaches all the time. And then it's not either/or. It's not just Hall of Fame coaches and then coaches that are just beginning their careers. You have another stable right behind them.”

For this year, anyway, the pressing issue is to get back to winning in the postseason.