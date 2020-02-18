Aaron on hand as 'World Series or nothing' Braves ramp up

"I kind of feel that way too," Snitker said. "I felt that way last year."

"I told the guys, the first box to check off is the division. That's got to be the goal," he said.

The Braves are looking for a new starting third baseman and seeking to spread playing time to a surplus of outfielders.

They also are seeking a No. 4 and No. 5 starter while Hamels recuperates in Dallas after experiencing some shoulder discomfort. He's expected to miss about three weeks of spring training.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Braves chose not to match the four-year, $92 million contract third baseman Josh Donaldson signed with the Minnesota Twins.

Johan Camargo, who lost 18 pounds in the offseason, and Austin Riley are the top candidates to replace Donaldson.

"It's an opportunity to win a job," Riley said. "I have to come out and show what I can do and help this team win."

Riley said he's been told he's going to get more reps at third base and that there has been no talk about outfield work.

"But they also said be ready for anything," he said.

Adding there's no tension between he and Camargo, Riley said while they're competing, their goals are the same.