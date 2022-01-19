3 Bulldogs are finalists for S.C. Football Hall of Fame

The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday its finalists for the class of 2022.

The final ballot includes 26 modern-day players and four legacy nominees. Members of the SCFHOF Board of Directors along with supporters, fans and sports media will vote to decide the five to be enshrined in March.

Of the 30 finalists, three played collegiately at South Carolina State University: John Gilliam, Dwayne Harper and Marion Motley.

Gilliam was an All-SIAC receiver from 1964-67 and was twice named All-American while playing for the Bulldogs. He was the first SC State player to be drafted by the NFL when the New Orleans Saints selected in him the second round of the 1967 draft.

He twice led the league in pass receptions and made four Pro Bowls.

Harper was named a first-team All-MEAC defensive back in 1986 and ’87. He had eight interceptions during the 1987 season and was named Associated Press Division I-AA All-American. He was selected in the 11th round of the 1988 draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

He spent 11 years in the NFL totaling 571 tackles and 24 interceptions. He started Super Bowl XXIX as a member of the San Diego Chargers.

Motley, one of four legacy members, enrolled at South Carolina State in 1939, playing one season before transferring to Nevada.

Motley led the NFL in rushing in 1950 while leading the Cleveland Browns to a championship. He played nine seasons in the NFL, and in 1968 was the second African-American player voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This year’s list also includes former Orangeburg-Wilkinson standout Woodrow Dantzler and Troy Brown who played at Blackville-Hilda.

As a quarterback, Dantzler threw for over 7,000 yards and 60 touchdowns in three seasons with the Bruins. He also rushed for 3,134 yards and 35 touchdowns and was named All-American his senior year.

Dantzler continued to shine at Clemson, where he became the first quarterback in NCAA history to throw for 2,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season. He was named All-ACC in 2001 and was inducted into the Clemson Hall of Fame in 2007.

As a senior, Brown helped lead Blackville-Hilda to the 1988 state championship. He continued his career at Marshall, where he won a Division I-AA national championship.

He was an eighth-round pick of New England in the 1993 NFL Draft. He spent 15 seasons with the Patriots, including winning Super Bowls in 2001, 2003 and 2004.

Other familiar names to the T&D Region are former Wofford head coach Mike Ayers and former Clemson standout Terry Kinard. Both men spoke at the Orangeburg Touchdown Club during the 2021 season.

The final round of voting is open exclusively to supporting members, media, and past SCFHOF honorees now through Feb. 7.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0