T&D All-Region SCISA Girls First-Team

Campbell Delaney (Orangeburg Prep)

The T&D All-Region SCISA Girls Player of the Year averaged a double-double for the season with 19 points and 13 rebounds per game. She also averaged five steals and three assists in being named All-State by SCISA and the Region IV-AA Co-Player of the Year. Delaney helped lead the Lady Indians to the SCISA Class AA state semifinals.

Sarah Grace Kizer - Calhoun Academy

Kizer averaged 16 points and five steals per game for the Lady Cavaliers. She recorded five double-doubles on the season and was named to the SCISA North/South All-Star team.

Abigail Weathers - Dorchester Academy

Weathers averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds and two steals per game. A career 1,000 point scorer, she was named Region V-A Co-Player of the Year, SCISA All-Tournament team and SCISA North/South All-Star.

Katherine Lambrecht - Orangeburg Prep

Lambrecht averaged 12 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists per game for the Lady Indians. She was named to the All-Region team.

McKenzie Beard - Andrew Jackson Academy

Beard averaged 15 points and seven rebounds per game to lead the Lady Warriors. She also averaged two steals per game and was named to the SCISA North/South All-Star team.

T&D All-Region SCISA Boys First-Team

Robert Clark (Andrew Jackson Academy)

The T&D All-Region SCISA Boys Player of the Year averaged 13 points, six rebounds and six assists per game in helping lead the Warriors to the Final Four of the SCISA Class 2A state tournament. The Warriors finished 26-5 and 9-1 in region play. They won the Region I championship and Clark was named to the SCISA North/South All-Star team.

Tilden Riley - Orangeburg Prep

As a freshman, Riley led the Indians with 15 points and 11 rebounds per game. He also added two blocks and was named to the All-Region team and was selected as a SCISA North/South All-Star.

William Felder - Calhoun Academy

Felder averaged 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in being named SCISA All-Region. He was named to the SCISA Class 2A All-Tournament team and a North/South All-Star.

Colson Loadholt - Jefferson Davis Academy

Loadholt averaged 16 points and six rebounds along with three assists and three steals for the Raiders. He was named to the SCISA North/South All-Star team.

Brenden Brantley - Andrew Jackson Academy

Brantley averaged 26 points per game and was named Region I Player of the Year. He also averaged five rebounds and two blocks during the season and was named to the SCISA North/South All-Star team.

T&D All-Region SCHSL Girls First-Team

Dy’Neka Roberts (Denmark-Olar)

The T&D All-Region SCHSL Girls Player of the Year averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds and four steals per game while becoming a two-time Region IV Player of the Year. Roberts was named All-State and was selected to take part in the Low Country All-Star Game and the North/South All-Star Game. She finishes her career with 1,065 points and 565 rebounds.

Tilayiza Youmans - Hunter-Kinard Tyler

Youmans averaged 22 points, six rebounds, four steals and three blocks per game to lead the Lady Trojans this season. She earned All-Region honors after lead H-K-T to a third place finish in Region IV-A and the SCHSL playoffs.

Jessica Palmer - Calhoun County

Palmer was selected All-State by the SC Basketball Coaches Association. She averaged 17 points per game to lead the Lady Saints and was named All-Region after helping Calhoun County to a second-place finish.

Chamyri Boneparte - Bethune-Bowman

The Region VII-A All-Region selection averaged 12 points, nine rebounds, one steal and one block per game to lead the Lady Mohawks.

Aijalon Wroten - Denmark-Olar

Wroten averaged 10 points, four rebounds and four steals per game while being named All-Region. She finishes her career with 1,025 points and was a two-time Low Country All-Star selection.

T&D All-Region SCHSL Boys First-Team

Horaces Jacques (Orangeburg-Wilkinson)

The T&D All-Region SCHSL Player of the Year entered the season as one of the top senior player in Class 3A. He averaged 16 points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists per game and was named Region V-AAA Player of the Year. He was selected to participate in the North Carolina/South Carolina All-Star Game.

Jalen Jefferson - North

Jefferson averaged 25 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals and was named Region IV-A Player of the Year. He selected to the All-Region team and was also selected All-State in Class A.

Brushaurd Young - Denmark-Olar

Young averaged 20 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and two assists for the Vikings. He was named All-Region for a second time while earning Class A All-State honors and selected to play in the Low Country All-Star Game.

Derrick Simon - Bethune-Bowman

Simon led the Mohawks with 11 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and a block per game. He was named to the Region VII-A All-Region team.

Anthony Williams - Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Williams averaged 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. He was named to the Region VII-A All-Region team and was selected to the Class A Basketball Showcase All-Tournament team.

T&D All-Region Second Teams

and Honorable Mentions

SCHSL Girls Second Team

Jenia Haigler (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – Averaged nine points, two rebounds and three steals per game.

Aveion Walker (Denmark-Olar) – Averaged 14 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three assists per game. Was named All-Region and a Low Country All-Star selection.

Chauntavia Haynes (Bethune-Bowman) – Averaged 12 points and five steals per game while being named All-Region.

Imani Mitchell (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – Averaged seven points, three rebounds and three steals per game.

Takenya James (Denmark-Olar) – Averaged 10 points, eight rebounds and one steal per game. Was an All-Region selection.

SCISA Girls Second Team

Reagan Kizer (Calhoun Academy) – Recorded eight double-doubles while averaging 14 points and seven rebounds per game. SCISA North/South All-Star selection

Jane Walker Yonce (Orangeburg Prep) – Averaged eight points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals per game.

Krystal Judy (Dorchester Academy) – Averaged seven points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists per game. Was named All-Region and selected to SCISA North/South All-Star game.

Emma Craig (Jefferson Davis Academy) – Averaged 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists per game while being named All-Region and a North/South All-Star selection.

Paige Shelton (Dorchester Academy) – Averaged six points and eight rebounds per game while being named All-Region and selected to the SCISA North/South All-Star team.

SCISA Boys Second Team

DL Johnson (Andrew Jackson Academy) – Averaged 18 points and 13 rebounds per game and was selected to the SCISA North/South All-Star game.

Naz Void (Jefferson Davis Academy) – Averaged 12 points, 11 rebounds and three steals per game and was named to the SCISA North/South All-Star team.

Austin Hall (Orangeburg Prep) – Averaged 12 points per game and nine rebounds. Earned All-Region honors and was selected to the SCISA North/South All-Star game.

Will Andrews (Calhoun Academy) – Averaged 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block per game. He was named All-Region and a SCISA North/South All-Star selection.

Davin Walling (Holly Hill Academy) – SCISA North/South All-Star selection

SCHSL Boys Second Team

Jalen King (Lake Marion) – Averaged eight points, six rebounds, three assists and one block per game while being named All-Region.

Stetson Stack (North) – Averaged 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and four steals per game while being named All-Region.

Isaiah Johnson (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) – Averaged eight points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals per game while being named All-Region.

Bryson Robinson (Bethune-Bowman) – Averaged 14 points, five rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks per game while being named All-Region.

Javieon Jamison (Lake Marion) – Averaged nine points, two rebounds and six assists per game.

Girls Honorable Mention

Ava Cuttino (Calhoun Academy), Sarah Roland (Calhoun Academy), Joyliah Robinson (Orangeburg-Wilkinson), Zaniyah Huggins (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) and Carrie Hutto (Jefferson Davis Academy)

Boys Honorable Mention

Tajah Elliot (Bethune-Bowman), Austen Simpson (Edisto), Jaylon Jennings (Edisto), Amaveon Calloway (North), Chanston Crosby (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) and Jody Gillam (Orangeburg Prep)