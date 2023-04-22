T&D All-Region SCISA Girls First-Team
Campbell Delaney (Orangeburg Prep)
The T&D All-Region SCISA Girls Player of the Year averaged a double-double for the season with 19 points and 13 rebounds per game. She also averaged five steals and three assists in being named All-State by SCISA and the Region IV-AA Co-Player of the Year. Delaney helped lead the Lady Indians to the SCISA Class AA state semifinals.
Sarah Grace Kizer - Calhoun Academy
Kizer averaged 16 points and five steals per game for the Lady Cavaliers. She recorded five double-doubles on the season and was named to the SCISA North/South All-Star team.
Abigail Weathers - Dorchester Academy
Weathers averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds and two steals per game. A career 1,000 point scorer, she was named Region V-A Co-Player of the Year, SCISA All-Tournament team and SCISA North/South All-Star.
Katherine Lambrecht - Orangeburg Prep
Lambrecht averaged 12 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists per game for the Lady Indians. She was named to the All-Region team.
McKenzie Beard - Andrew Jackson Academy
Beard averaged 15 points and seven rebounds per game to lead the Lady Warriors. She also averaged two steals per game and was named to the SCISA North/South All-Star team.
T&D All-Region SCISA Boys First-Team
Robert Clark (Andrew Jackson Academy)
The T&D All-Region SCISA Boys Player of the Year averaged 13 points, six rebounds and six assists per game in helping lead the Warriors to the Final Four of the SCISA Class 2A state tournament. The Warriors finished 26-5 and 9-1 in region play. They won the Region I championship and Clark was named to the SCISA North/South All-Star team.
Tilden Riley - Orangeburg Prep
As a freshman, Riley led the Indians with 15 points and 11 rebounds per game. He also added two blocks and was named to the All-Region team and was selected as a SCISA North/South All-Star.
William Felder - Calhoun Academy
Felder averaged 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in being named SCISA All-Region. He was named to the SCISA Class 2A All-Tournament team and a North/South All-Star.
Colson Loadholt - Jefferson Davis Academy
Loadholt averaged 16 points and six rebounds along with three assists and three steals for the Raiders. He was named to the SCISA North/South All-Star team.
Brenden Brantley - Andrew Jackson Academy
Brantley averaged 26 points per game and was named Region I Player of the Year. He also averaged five rebounds and two blocks during the season and was named to the SCISA North/South All-Star team.
T&D All-Region SCHSL Girls First-Team
Dy’Neka Roberts (Denmark-Olar)
The T&D All-Region SCHSL Girls Player of the Year averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds and four steals per game while becoming a two-time Region IV Player of the Year. Roberts was named All-State and was selected to take part in the Low Country All-Star Game and the North/South All-Star Game. She finishes her career with 1,065 points and 565 rebounds.
Tilayiza Youmans - Hunter-Kinard Tyler
Youmans averaged 22 points, six rebounds, four steals and three blocks per game to lead the Lady Trojans this season. She earned All-Region honors after lead H-K-T to a third place finish in Region IV-A and the SCHSL playoffs.
Jessica Palmer - Calhoun County
Palmer was selected All-State by the SC Basketball Coaches Association. She averaged 17 points per game to lead the Lady Saints and was named All-Region after helping Calhoun County to a second-place finish.
Chamyri Boneparte - Bethune-Bowman
The Region VII-A All-Region selection averaged 12 points, nine rebounds, one steal and one block per game to lead the Lady Mohawks.
Aijalon Wroten - Denmark-Olar
Wroten averaged 10 points, four rebounds and four steals per game while being named All-Region. She finishes her career with 1,025 points and was a two-time Low Country All-Star selection.
T&D All-Region SCHSL Boys First-Team
Horaces Jacques (Orangeburg-Wilkinson)
The T&D All-Region SCHSL Player of the Year entered the season as one of the top senior player in Class 3A. He averaged 16 points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists per game and was named Region V-AAA Player of the Year. He was selected to participate in the North Carolina/South Carolina All-Star Game.
Jalen Jefferson - North
Jefferson averaged 25 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals and was named Region IV-A Player of the Year. He selected to the All-Region team and was also selected All-State in Class A.
Brushaurd Young - Denmark-Olar
Young averaged 20 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and two assists for the Vikings. He was named All-Region for a second time while earning Class A All-State honors and selected to play in the Low Country All-Star Game.
Derrick Simon - Bethune-Bowman
Simon led the Mohawks with 11 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and a block per game. He was named to the Region VII-A All-Region team.
Anthony Williams - Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Williams averaged 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. He was named to the Region VII-A All-Region team and was selected to the Class A Basketball Showcase All-Tournament team.
T&D All-Region Second Teams
and Honorable Mentions
SCHSL Girls Second Team
- Jenia Haigler (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – Averaged nine points, two rebounds and three steals per game.
- Aveion Walker (Denmark-Olar) – Averaged 14 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three assists per game. Was named All-Region and a Low Country All-Star selection.
- Chauntavia Haynes (Bethune-Bowman) – Averaged 12 points and five steals per game while being named All-Region.
- Imani Mitchell (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) – Averaged seven points, three rebounds and three steals per game.
- Takenya James (Denmark-Olar) – Averaged 10 points, eight rebounds and one steal per game. Was an All-Region selection.
SCISA Girls Second Team
- Reagan Kizer (Calhoun Academy) – Recorded eight double-doubles while averaging 14 points and seven rebounds per game. SCISA North/South All-Star selection
- Jane Walker Yonce (Orangeburg Prep) – Averaged eight points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals per game.
- Krystal Judy (Dorchester Academy) – Averaged seven points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists per game. Was named All-Region and selected to SCISA North/South All-Star game.
- Emma Craig (Jefferson Davis Academy) – Averaged 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists per game while being named All-Region and a North/South All-Star selection.
- Paige Shelton (Dorchester Academy) – Averaged six points and eight rebounds per game while being named All-Region and selected to the SCISA North/South All-Star team.
SCISA Boys Second Team
- DL Johnson (Andrew Jackson Academy) – Averaged 18 points and 13 rebounds per game and was selected to the SCISA North/South All-Star game.
- Naz Void (Jefferson Davis Academy) – Averaged 12 points, 11 rebounds and three steals per game and was named to the SCISA North/South All-Star team.
- Austin Hall (Orangeburg Prep) – Averaged 12 points per game and nine rebounds. Earned All-Region honors and was selected to the SCISA North/South All-Star game.
- Will Andrews (Calhoun Academy) – Averaged 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block per game. He was named All-Region and a SCISA North/South All-Star selection.
- Davin Walling (Holly Hill Academy) – SCISA North/South All-Star selection
SCHSL Boys Second Team
- Jalen King (Lake Marion) – Averaged eight points, six rebounds, three assists and one block per game while being named All-Region.
- Stetson Stack (North) – Averaged 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and four steals per game while being named All-Region.
- Isaiah Johnson (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) – Averaged eight points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals per game while being named All-Region.
- Bryson Robinson (Bethune-Bowman) – Averaged 14 points, five rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks per game while being named All-Region.
- Javieon Jamison (Lake Marion) – Averaged nine points, two rebounds and six assists per game.
Girls Honorable Mention
Ava Cuttino (Calhoun Academy), Sarah Roland (Calhoun Academy), Joyliah Robinson (Orangeburg-Wilkinson), Zaniyah Huggins (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) and Carrie Hutto (Jefferson Davis Academy)
Boys Honorable Mention
Tajah Elliot (Bethune-Bowman), Austen Simpson (Edisto), Jaylon Jennings (Edisto), Amaveon Calloway (North), Chanston Crosby (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) and Jody Gillam (Orangeburg Prep)