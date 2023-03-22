Thursday, March 23
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Geelong
4:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Brisbane
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
SECN — Georgia at Auburn
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
2 p.m.
CBSSN — NCAA Division II Tournament: Black Hills St. vs. West Liberty, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NCAA Division II Tournament: CS San Bernardino vs. Nova Southeastern, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.
6:30 p.m.
TBS — NCAA Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Kansas St., Sweet Sixteen, New York
7:15 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. UConn, Sweet Sixteen, Las Vegas
8:45 p.m.
TBS — NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. Tennessee, Sweet Sixteen, New York
9:45 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga vs. UCLA, Sweet Sixteen, Las Vegas
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: W. Michigan vs. Boston U., Regional Semifinal, Manchester, N.H.
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Minnesota St. vs. St. Cloud State., Regional Semifinal, Fargo, N.D.
5:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — NCAA Tournament: Cornell vs. Denver, Regional Semifinal, Manchester, N.H.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Canisius vs. Minnesota, Regional Semifinal, Fargo, N.D.
FIGURE SKATING
6 a.m.
USA — ISU: The World Figure Skating Championships, Men's Short, Saitama, Japan
8 a.m.
USA — ISU: The World Figure Skating Championships, Pairs Free, Saitama, Japan (Taped)
6:30 a.m. (Friday)
USA — ISU: The World Figure Skating Championships, Women's Free, Saitama, Japan
GOLF
10:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play - Day 2, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas
9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, First Round, Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club, Gold Canyon, Ariz. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
3 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Houston vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Taped)
6 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs, Oakland, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped)
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: NY Mets vs. Atlanta, North Port, Fla.
4 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Kansas City vs. San Diego (Split Squad), Peoria, Ariz.
9 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Oakland vs. Texas, Surprise, Ariz.
12 a.m. (Friday)
MLBN — Spring Training: Washington vs. Houston, West Palm Beach, Fla. (Taped)
3 a.m. (Friday)
MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona (Split Squad) vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped)
6 a.m. (Friday)
MLBN — Spring Training: Detroit (Split Squad) vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla. (Taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — New York at Orlando
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Oklahoma City at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Philadelphia
9 p.m.
ESPN — Pittsburgh at Dallas
SOCCER (MEN'S)
10:45 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: Slovenia at Kazakhstan, Group H
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: England at Italy, Group C
2:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: Finland at Denmark, Group H (Taped)
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
