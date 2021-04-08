 Skip to main content
Sports on TV
Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, April 9

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cook Out 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Dallas Baptist at Missouri St.

3 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Boston College

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Clemson

7 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Iowa

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — West Virginia at Baylor

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

1 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Minnesota at Northwestern

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Duke at Florida St.

PAC-12N — Utah at California

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon

GOLF

3 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 256: Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida (Light-Heavyweights), Uncasville, Conn.

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Francisco (4:30 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Atlanta OR Detroit at Cleveland (7:30 p.m.)

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at Arizona OR San Diego at Texas (games joined in progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at New York

10 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NHLN — Minnesota at St. Louis

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Gold Coast

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Chicago at Houston

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Quarterfinals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Singles & Doubles Quarterfinal 4 ---

