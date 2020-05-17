Sports broadcast pioneer Phyllis George dies
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Phyllis George, the former Miss America who became a female sportscasting pioneer on CBS's "The NFL Today" and served as the first lady of Kentucky, has died. She was 70.
A family spokeswoman said George died Thursday at a Lexington hospital after a long fight with a blood disorder.
Her children, Lincoln Tyler George Brown and CNN White House correspondent Pamela Ashley Brown, released a joint statement, saying:
"For many, Mom was known by her incredible accomplishments as the pioneering female sportscaster, 50th Miss America and first lady. But this was all before we were born and never how we viewed Mom. To us, she was the most incredible mother we could ever ask for, and it is all of the defining qualities the public never saw, especially against the winds of adversity, that symbolize how extraordinary she is more than anything else. The beauty so many recognized on the outside was a mere fraction of her internal beauty, only to be outdone by an unwavering spirit that allowed her to persevere against all the odds."
Miss America in 1971, George joined Brent Musburger and Irv Cross in 1975 on "The NFL Today." Jimmy "The Greek" Snyder later was added to the cast.
George spent three seasons on the live pregame show, returned in 1980 and left in 1983, winning plaudits for her warmth of her interviews with star athletes. She also covered horse racing, hosted the entertainment show "People" and co-anchored the "CBS Morning News."
Bears exec McCaskey dies at 76
Michael McCaskey, who took over the reins of the Chicago Bears from his grandfather George Halas in 1983 before the team achieved its greatest moment two years later, died Saturday. He was 76.
McCaskey became the president and CEO of the Bears in 1983 and remained at the helm of the organization in a long run, serving as the chairman of the board from 1999 until 2011, when he stepped down and was replaced by his brother George.
McCaskey battled cancer for a considerable time. The oldest of Ed and Virginia McCaskey's 11 children, McCaskey is survived by two children, John and Kathryn, and one grandson, Jackson.
Park Hyun-kyung wins Korean title
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In a return to official live tournament golf after the coronavirus pandemic, Park Hyun-kung shot a final-round 67 Sunday to win the Korean Ladies Professional Golf tournament by one stroke.
Park had a four-round total of 17-under 271 on the Lakewood Country Club course.
Bae Seon-woo (68) and Lim Hee-jeong (71), who led by three strokes after the third round, were tied for second.
The tournament was played without fans and with players using hand sanitizers and following social-distancing rules. Caddies wore masks and players were allowed to play without them.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!