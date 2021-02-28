TRIBUTE: The wrong side of the tracks

To compete with the national adult population, Matthews says that, along the corridor, the 9 percent of the African-Americans who have four-year college degrees need to increase to 30 percent, adding “We have a huge under-performing population that has to be dealt with.”

Another factor which causes the above statistic is what Matthews calls the severe brain drain along the I-95 corridor. The best high school students graduate and never return, he said, whereas graduates from the I-85 corridor return home at a substantially higher rate and invest in their communities.

Those legislators whose constituents live along I-95 have several ideas for creating wealth in their districts, according to Matthews:

1. For the beginning of the corridor, they want either a public or private port for Jasper County, which they hope will benefit Colleton and Allendale counties too. Jasper County has natural deep water, he said, and can draw from the Savannah water traffic.

2. A collaboration between Orangeburg and Dorchester counties to improve the economy of the middle portion of the I-95 corridor.