TRIBUTE: Sigmatex first in Matthews Park

April 25, 2015

A British-based carbon fiber textile manufacturer announced in October 2014 that it will invest $12 million in a facility at the John W. Matthews Jr. Industrial Park.

Sigmatex plans to create 50 new jobs at the Orangeburg County facility over the next five years. It is one of the largest projects the company has undertaken in its 28-year history.

“We believe this facility will enable us to meet any foreseeable future market requirements and ensure we are prepared to continue to support the supply chain in delivering the growth requirements in the aerospace and automotive sectors,” Sigmatex CEO Scott Tolson said in a prepared statement.

“We look forward to continuing our excellent cooperation with the state and local officials and to further supporting our expanding customer base with carbon textile solutions,” he said.

The company says it develops and makes carbon fiber textiles for composite materials, converting “millions of pounds of carbon fiber each year for major projects that require high levels of quality and reliability.”

Ground was broken on the $6 million, 75,000-square-foot facility in January 2015 Operations could begin in mid-2015.