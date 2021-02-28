TRIBUTE: S.C. is 2 states financially, senator says

Jan. 11, 2020

COLUMBIA – The General Assembly must address the poverty that makes South Carolina two different states financially, Sen. John Matthews, D-Bowman, says.

Matthews was among panelists discussing the upcoming 2020 session during the S.C. Press Association’s 2020 Legislative Workshop on the Statehouse grounds.

“Until we look at it from that point of view, we’ll never get there. Sixty percent of the wealth is in 14 counties, and as long as you have that imbalance, we can’t get to the point that we want to get to,” Matthews said. South Carolina has 46 counties.

“It’s rural communities and inner cities that’s the drag, and so until we start looking at the two states that we have in the state, I don’t see how we can solve this problem based on just discussion,” Matthews said.

He also noted the challenge of generational poverty.

“There are a couple of things that I think are important. The first one is children of poverty who come into school with less, live in homes with less, start school with less, you need substantially more assistance for those kids than children of wealth,” Matthews said.

“It’s going to cost us much more to bring those kids up because it’s generational poverty that’s causing the problem,” Matthews said.

