TRIBUTE: Obama and Orangeburg: Debate, visits foreshadowed success

Nov. 9, 2008

In January 2008, Barack Obama needed a win. He showed he could compete in Iowa, but pundits said his momentum was gone after a loss in New Hampshire.

And then came South Carolina’s Democratic primary, where Obama was able to draw on the strength he had been building in the state, and Orangeburg, since 2004.

Before Election Day in 2004, when Obama won a seat as a U.S. senator and after his electric speech at the Democratic National Convention, Claflin hosted the aspiring lawmaker. The event foreshadowed what was to come.

Receiving two standing ovations, Obama was introduced by now-U.S. House Majority Whip James Clyburn.

“He found a cause that he believed in and was willing to work for,” Clyburn said. “He has registered more than 150,000 voters, and he entered public life because he wanted to help people. He has spent most of his young life helping people. The next senator from Illinois, Mr. Barack Obama!”

By the time he returned to Claflin in February 2007, Obama was greeted with a packed crowd and chants of “Run, Barack, Run.”