TRIBUTE: 'Most proud moment ... in my lifetime'; SCSU 1890 building named for Matthews

SCSU President Dr. Andrew Hugine said Matthews epitomizes the greatness and heritage of SCSU.

"He has always been there to provide support suggestions, advice and guidance and to serve as an ambassador for South Carolina State University," Hugine said. "He has established a legacy of untiring dedication and support to South Carolina State University. It is fitting, therefore, that a structure be named to reflect his unselfish and untiring devotion and his commitment to not only South Carolina State University, but to the citizens of the United States of America."

Hugine cited Matthews' three decades of helping those with limited resources while serving in the S.C. General Assembly.

"When we see his name, we should also be reminded of the tremendous commitment he has made in advancing humankind," Hugine said.

Matthews' son, Lt Col. Michael Matthews, described his father as a "great role model" and an inspiration.

"My father is a great man and I honor and love him and cherish him every day," he said. "My father … is dedicated and committed to providing opportunities and access to everyone. That is why this building … is being named after my father."