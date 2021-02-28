TRIBUTE: 'Most proud moment ... in my lifetime'; SCSU 1890 building named for Matthews

Nov. 3, 2006
A distinguished alumnus, a family man, a statesman and friend.
The superlatives and accolades made for a sweet homecoming for state Sen. John W. Matthews Jr. as the South Carolina State University alumnus saw his alma mater name its 1890 Extension Center in his honor.
The John W. Matthews Jr. 1890 Extension Center on Goff Avenue houses SCSU's 1890 Research and Extension Program. The building was completed about two years ago.
With family, friends, SCSU officials, local and state legislators and current students in attendance, Matthews said while he has received a number of awards and recognitions, the naming of a building at his alma mater ranks near the top of the list.
"This day ... will be the most proud moment that I can remember in my lifetime, to be honored by an institution from which you graduated," he said.
Matthews said the 1890 program has always had a place close to his heart.
As a federal program under the sponsorship of the Cooperative State, Research, Education and Extension Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 1890 offers educational programs and problem-solving techniques to assist diverse rural and urban limited-resource audiences.
"The John W. Matthews Jr. 1890 Extension Center at South Carolina State University is a critical component of our future," SCSU Board of Trustees Chairman Maurice Washington said. "The extension service is an integral part of our university community."
SCSU President Dr. Andrew Hugine said Matthews epitomizes the greatness and heritage of SCSU.
"He has always been there to provide support suggestions, advice and guidance and to serve as an ambassador for South Carolina State University," Hugine said. "He has established a legacy of untiring dedication and support to South Carolina State University. It is fitting, therefore, that a structure be named to reflect his unselfish and untiring devotion and his commitment to not only South Carolina State University, but to the citizens of the United States of America."
Hugine cited Matthews' three decades of helping those with limited resources while serving in the S.C. General Assembly.
"When we see his name, we should also be reminded of the tremendous commitment he has made in advancing humankind," Hugine said.
Matthews' son, Lt Col. Michael Matthews, described his father as a "great role model" and an inspiration.
"My father is a great man and I honor and love him and cherish him every day," he said. "My father … is dedicated and committed to providing opportunities and access to everyone. That is why this building … is being named after my father."
State Sen. Kay Patterson quoted scripture, noting that a "prophet is not without honor except in his own house, among his own kin and his own country."
During his humorous remarks, Patterson said he informed Matthews, who he has served in the Senate with since the "Civil War," that he was planning not to run again in 2004.
Matthews would convince him otherwise.
"It was the biggest political mistake I have ever made in my life," Patterson said, to a chorus of laughter.
State Sen. Brad Hutto, quoting a proverb that "you can judge a man by the work of his hands," and Methodist Church founder John Wesley about the stewardship of God's goods, noted Matthews has "heeded the words" of Wesley.
"Through his many contributions to this institution of higher learning and to education in general, it is fitting that this building which will now be in his name will serve the purpose of research and education," Hutto said.
As part of the ceremony, Whatina Blasingame Mack provided moving renditions of "Wind Beneath my Wings" and "It's Your Time," a song dedicated to Matthews' accomplishments.
The naming and public recognition is nothing new for Matthews.
A senate resolution was unanimously adopted in 2004 to authorize the commissioning of a portrait of Matthews to be placed in the S.C. Senate Chambers. In 2004, Orangeburg County Council designated a 500-plus acre site as the John W. Matthews Industrial Park.