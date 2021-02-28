TRIBUTE: Industrial park named for Matthews

"What will it bring? We don't know … but this is just the beginning."

Whatever the future may hold, Johnson noted that any development will take into strong consideration the natural resources already in place. About 141 acres of the park will be set aside as a conservation easement.

"The fact is we have beautiful natural resources here," he said. "The headwaters of the Four Holes Swamp, which turns into the Edisto River which brings all the natural beauty to our coastline. This is the heart breath of our tourism."

The success of the park, Johnson stressed, will also be a product of team effort of all sectors working together.

"This location will benefit with many, many jobs and a great tax base to come and help us educate our children for the future," Johnson said. "Sen. Matthews, I am honored that your name will be on this park. I know because of your values and what you have done over the last 30 years in this area that it will be easy for South Carolina to go out and demonstrate what you have done to help us."

State Senate Minority Leader John Land, D-Manning, joked at how only Sen. John Matthews can turn a "cow pasture into an industrial park."