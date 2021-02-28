TRIBUTE: From the T&D publisher

From the publisher

At The T&D we knew first hand for many years the contributions and accomplishments of Sen. John W. Matthews Jr. We’ve reported on them for decades. So it should have come as no surprise the outpouring of support and well-wishes from so many as The Times and Democrat staff began work on this tribute section.

From colleagues to constituents to citizens near and far, all have been impacted by the service of Sen. Matthews, and they were eager to show their support for him via the printed word in this special section.

We hope you will take the time to read all 52 pages that include messages from sponsors, stories from the past, the current interviews and especially the comments below that poured in for a man whose life mission was to serve his community.

To the man who became a legend of service: job well done!

