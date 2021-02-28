TRIBUTE: From the T&D editor

Three things we want you to know about this section on the life and career of retired Sen. John W. Matthews Jr.:
- Sponsors: The project would not have been possible without their support. And the support they are showing for the service of Sen. Matthews is impressive. We say thanks.
- The T&D team: The section put the news team to work with new coverage of the retired senator as well as in research needed to tell the Matthews story via words, photos, graphics and video. But making this project work was a total team effort: the advertising team enlisting sponsors and creating the displays that contain their messages, the press team working over three days to print the 52 pages, the processing team assembling the printed section for delivery, and the circulation team overseeing the process of your independent carriers getting the newspaper in your hands.
- Tracking history: The T&D archives were integral to the project. In the section you’ll see reproductions of printed pages from T&Ds of the 20th century. Once we would have had to use microfilm to get these images. Today 59,000 pages from 1872 to 2021 are available in searchable form at www.TheTandD.com/archives. Subscribing is a bargain for an invaluable tool in tracking history. Also invaluable in today’s project is the computer archive of 21st-century stories at www.TheTandD.com, where membership gets you access to that archive, local news and whole lot more around the clock while you support local journalism.