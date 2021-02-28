TRIBUTE: Calendar profiles champion of development

Before he served as a member of the House of Representatives from 1975 through 1984, and as a state senator since 1985, Matthews previously served as teacher and administrator in the public school system and as a small business owner. This background would prepare him for his distinguished and dedicated public service, as he served on House and Senate committees to improve education and the economic welfare of every citizen of South Carolina.

He serves on the Senate Education, Finance, Banking and Insurance, Rules, Ethics and Invitations Committees.

Sen. Matthews has earned the respect of his colleagues in both the House and Senate. He serves as chairman of the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation, a member of the Southern Regional Education Board, the Governor's Middle Grades Task Force, and a former chairman of the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus. In 2004, Orangeburg County Council designated a 500-acre site as the John W. Matthews Industrial Park.