TRIBUTE: Bowman interchange named for Matthews

Jan 24, 2006

The highway interchange that leads to the Town of Bowman and the home of Sen. John W. Matthews will be named for the senator.

The S.C. House on Tuesday passed a resolution asking the S.C. Department of Transportation to name the Interstate 26 interchange at Exit 159 the “John W. Matthews Jr. Interchange.” It also asks that appropriate markers be placed there, noting its new name.

The resolution, which was introduced in the Senate, singles out Matthews for the recognition because of his past service and his efforts to secure money “for the many initiatives and programs with emphasis on infrastructure in Orangeburg County targeted toward the 301/176, I-95/26 and 301 corridor.”

Matthews joined the state House of Representatives in 1976. He became a member of the Senate in 1985.

Earlier, Orangeburg County Council asked the General Assembly to name the interchange after the retired educator.

In June 2004, County Council passed a resolution naming the county’s newest industrial park -- located on 543 acres at the corner of U.S. Highways 301 and 176-- in honor of Matthews, who is delegation chairman.

