TRIBUTE: A great loss on Christmas Day

She attended the public schools of Orangeburg County and graduated from Elloree Training School in 1959. She earned a bachelor’s degree in library science from South Carolina State College in 1964. She retired from the public school system after 30 years of service as a media specialist at Bowman High School in Orangeburg County. After retirement, Mrs. Matthews taught in multiple adult education programs as she continued her mission to help educate those in her community.

At the age of 20, Geraldine met and married the love of her life, John Wesley Matthews Jr., and relocated to Bowman. This virtuous, stalwart woman was an activist in her community, as she supported her husband in his professional and political ambitions and maintained a home and career. Her community-mindedness led her to organize clubs and organizations to support family, social and educational enrichment. Her social and professional involvements included: she served as vice chairperson of the Orangeburg/Upper Dorchester Economic Development Initiative, board member on the Orangeburg Regional Hospital Foundation and Orangeburg Consolidated District 5 Foundation Board, and a reading specialist at the Gressette Center in St. Matthews. She was a precinct and community organizer. Mrs. Matthews was a life member of the Alpha Kappa Sorority Inc. and the NAACP. She was a founding member of the LaCharm Club and the Les Madames and was chairperson of Bridge-a-Dears Bridge Club. Her professional affiliations included Retired Media Specialists, National Education Association, South Carolina Education Association, and Orangeburg County Education Association.