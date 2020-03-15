Tiny creatures, big job

A big bumblebee buzzes into a bright golden squash blossom as you reach down to twist a nice yellow summer squash from its stem. Do you (a) swat frantically at the bee and get rewarded with a searing stinger or (b) back off a bit until the bee has finished sipping nectar and gathering pollen, then reach back in to pick that squash?

What seems like a silly question may be at the heart of a lackluster attitude toward the plight of pollinators. Gardeners and farmers are in a position to help show the rest of humanity how important it is to protect and encourage the wide array of pollinators which help flowers reach fruitful results.

Beekeeper and pollinator advocate Deborah Sasser of Sasserfrass Hill Bee Farms in Augusta, Georgia is well aware of the importance of the many insects that help move pollen from flower to flower and the delicate state their populations are in.

“One imperative fact, as with most wild creatures, pollinator populations are declining as a result of human activity,” Sasser said. “If this trend continues, driving species of pollinators to extinction, the result will be disastrous not only for the insects but for humans as well.”