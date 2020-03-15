Tiny creatures, big job

A big bumblebee buzzes into a bright golden squash blossom as you reach down to twist a nice yellow summer squash from its stem. Do you (a) swat frantically at the bee and get rewarded with a searing stinger or (b) back off a bit until the bee has finished sipping nectar and gathering pollen, then reach back in to pick that squash?
What seems like a silly question may be at the heart of a lackluster attitude toward the plight of pollinators. Gardeners and farmers are in a position to help show the rest of humanity how important it is to protect and encourage the wide array of pollinators which help flowers reach fruitful results.
Beekeeper and pollinator advocate Deborah Sasser of Sasserfrass Hill Bee Farms in Augusta, Georgia is well aware of the importance of the many insects that help move pollen from flower to flower and the delicate state their populations are in.
“One imperative fact, as with most wild creatures, pollinator populations are declining as a result of human activity,” Sasser said. “If this trend continues, driving species of pollinators to extinction, the result will be disastrous not only for the insects but for humans as well.”
People often forget how important pollinators are and fail to encourage them. According to Sasser, pollinators pollinate a third of all the food we eat. All the good food like our fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds must be pollinated by a bee. Pollinators provide an ecological service that is essential to the health of the environment, Sasser said, and they are central to the lives of other wildlife such as songbirds.
“Pollinators are essential for a healthy ecosystem, and they are a keystone group of animals necessary for the reproduction of many trees, shrubs and wildflowers,” she said.
The list of pollinators is longer than one might think. Not only does it include honey bees, bumblebees, native bees, butterflies, moths, flies and beetles but also various wasps, hummingbirds, bats and small rodents, according to Gilbert Miller, area vegetable specialist with Clemson Extension Service.
“Because honey bees can be managed and the hives are portable, the vast majority of crop pollination is accomplished by them,” Miller said.
He said virtually all fruiting crops in the garden will benefit from additional pollen being transferred from the “male” parts of the flower to the “female” parts.
“If you want to save seed from non-fruiting crops such as turnips, broccoli, kale and other brassica-type crops, having pollinators can make a tremendous difference in the quantity of seed produced,” Miller said.
You have free articles remaining.
The crops that really need help are those with imperfect flowers, Miller said. These crops actually have separate male and female flowers and include all cucurbit crops such as watermelon, squash, pumpkin, cantaloupe, cucumbers and others.
The input from pollinators is essential not only to the home gardener but also the commercial grower. Pollinators are essential to successful fruit production in kiwifruit, pawpaw, watermelon, squash, cantaloupe, cucumber, apple, macadamia nut, passion fruit, avocado, plum, cherry, apricot, almond, peach, blueberry, cranberry, nectarine, mango, pumpkin, gourd, zucchini and others, Miller said.
Gardeners can do their part to help support pollinator populations and increase their numbers in various ways. In addition to providing a wide variety of flowering plants, a clean water supply is essential for pollinators, Sasser said. Suitable host plants or nests where they can lay their eggs and an environment free of pesticides are essential.
“Providing any of these is a valuable first step,” Sasser said.
Plants that homeowners can put in to attract pollinators and provide them a supply of nectar or pollen includes native plants, the old heirlooms varieties and wildflowers.
Some of the new hybrid plants don’t have nutritious pollens and nectar, Sasser said. She recommends planting or encouraging lavender, sunflowers, cosmos, sage, hyssop, mints, milkweed, buckwheat, clover, redbud, sourwood, tulip tree, tupelo and willow.
“Native plants are four times more likely than non-native plants to attract native bees, and native plants generally support three times as many species of butterflies and moths as introduced plants do,” Sasser said. “I love to mix my beds with flowers and vegetables. A variety of plants with overlapping blooming times provides flowers for foraging throughout the season.”
Pollinators and gardeners sometimes have run-ins, though. It is important to remember that insects that have the potential to sting only do so as a matter of protecting themselves or their nest. Most pollinators are gentle creatures and never think of stinging unless they feel threatened, Sasser said. Notice when bees and other pollinators are working various flowers and avoid harvesting produce during those times. Also avoid wearing scented perfumes or colognes while working in the garden.
An excellent source of information on attracting pollinators is the “Xerces Society Guide – Attracting Native Pollinators” available at http://www.xerces.org/announcing-the-publication-of-attracting-native-pollinators/ .
Sasser will present a program on pollinators at this year’s OCtech Home & Garden Symposium in May. For more information on Sasserfrass Hill Bee Farms, go to http://sasserfrasshill.com/Home_Page.html .
If you are interested in learning more about beekeeping, contact the South Carolina Beekeepers Association or one of the many local associations at http://www.scstatebeekeepers.org/.
Contact the writer: 138 Nature’s Trail, Bamberg, SC 29003.