The Pickens-Salley House
The Pickens-Salley House

Pickens-Salley house

The Pickens-Salley House is an important place in the story of ratification. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

 U.S. National Park Service

In the late 1920s, noted suffragist and businesswoman Eulalie Chafee Salley purchased a historic house and had it moved to Aiken County.

Salley preserved the home and was one of the first women actively involved in historic preservation in South Carolina. She was also well known for her dedication to women’s rights.

Salley joined the South Carolina Equal Suffrage League of Women Voters and founded a local group called the Aiken County Equal Suffrage League. She also led the unsuccessful campaign to persuade South Carolina to ratify the 19th Amendment.

Salley was so dedicated to the cause that she took a ride on one of the state’s first airplanes and scattered suffrage pamphlets from the air.

