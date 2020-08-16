The 19th Amendment as a milestone

While many women were able to head to the polls, the amendment did not give voting rights to all women. Women of color, immigrants and lower income women were often deterred from voting by laws and social pressure.

For example, Native American women were not considered U.S. citizens until 1924 and were not permitted to vote. Women who were convicted of a crime were also unable to vote, even if they completed their sentence.

After the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920, suffragists like Alice Paul knew that their work was not finished. While the government recognized women’s right to vote, many women still faced discrimination.

Paul and other members of the National Woman’s Party drafted the Equal Rights Amendment. If ratified, the amendment would guarantee equal rights to all people regardless of their gender.

The Equal Rights Amendment was ratified by both houses of Congress in the 1970s but failed to get adequate support from the states. It has not yet been ratified to the Constitution.