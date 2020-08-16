South Carolina and the 19th Amendment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Women first organized and collectively fought for suffrage at the national level in July of 1848.

Suffragists such as Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott convened a meeting of over 300 people in Seneca Falls, New York. In the following decades, women marched, protested, lobbied and even went to jail.

By the 1870s, women pressured Congress to vote on an amendment that would recognize their suffrage rights. This amendment was sometimes known as the Susan B. Anthony amendment and became the 19th Amendment.

The amendment reads:

"The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United State or by any state on account of sex."

After decades of arguments for and against women's suffrage, Congress finally passed the 19th Amendment in June 1919. After Congress approved the 19th Amendment, at least 36 states needed to vote in favor of it for it to become law. This process is called ratification.

On Jan. 28, 1920, South Carolina voted to reject the 19th Amendment. But by August of 1920, 36 states ratified the amendment, ensuring that in every state – even in South Carolina--the right to vote could not be denied based on sex.

On July 1, 1969, South Carolina showed its support for women’s suffrage by officially ratifying the 19th Amendment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0