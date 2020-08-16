Seneca Falls, N.Y.: Site for women's rights

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Women's Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls, New York, celebrates the origins and history of the American women's rights movement.

In 19th-century Seneca County, advocates for temperance, dress reform and abolitionism were very active. This atmosphere of reform and agitation in Seneca Falls and nearby Waterloo led several women to meet at the Hunt House in Waterloo on July 14, 1848, to discuss the inferior status of women.

During the meeting, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Lucretia Mott, Martha Wright, Jane Hunt and Mary Ann M'Clintock decided to organize an open convention to discuss the position of women in American society. Three days later, the group reassembled to compose the now-famous 1848 Declaration of Sentiments, which mimicked Thomas Jefferson's Declaration of Independence by proclaiming "all men and women are created equal" instead of just "all men are created equal."

The convention was set just three days after the writing of the Declaration of Sentiments, but with such short notice, the women expected a poor response. Instead, over 300 men and women attended, filling the interior of Wesleyan Chapel, the convention center.