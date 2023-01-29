PROGRESSIONS SEPTEMBER 2022

Former bank to become city hall

A Columbia-based contractor was hired to renovate the former First Citizens Bank building at Russell and Broughton streets and turn it into a new city hall.

City Council has voted to borrow and spend about $7 million to help pay for the renovation of the building to house a new city hall. The current city hall is on Middleton Street.

In addition to city hall, the city plans to use capital project sales tax monies to pay for Stevenson Auditorium upgrades. The current city hall adjoins Stevenson, and the space could be used for Stevenson events once city employees move out.

SC State leadership center

South Carolina State University is launching a Cybersecurity Leadership Center in a collaboration with IBM.

SC State is host to one of 20 Cybersecurity Leadership Centers that IBM is developing with historically Black colleges and universities to fill the need for trained personnel.

SC State was one of six HBCUs that IBM initially announced as partners in the SkillsBuild effort.

City to promote local events, tourism

The City of Orangeburg allocated $79,500 for the promotion and advertising of several local events and tourist opportunities in the city.

The funding includes:

$20,000 to the The All-Star Bowling Lanes Center for Creative Partnerships to help market the historic Russell Street bowling alley.

$24,500 for the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center for signage and promotions for its art exhibits that feature local, regional and national artists.

$5,000 to the Orangeburg Department of Parks and Recreation to help secure and market bands to perform at the Orangeburg Festival of Roses.

$10,000 to the Orangeburg Department of Parks and Recreation to market and promote baseball state and collegiate tournaments at the North Road Orangeburg Recreation Park.

RMC plans heart care expansion

The Regional Medical Center announced in September its plans to begin a percutaneous coronary intervention (formerly known as angioplasty with stent) program.

The procedure entails using a catheter to place a small structure called a stent to open up blood vessels in the heart that have been narrowed by plaque buildup.

RMC currently has a cardiology program that does check patients for potential blockages, but does not stent them.

As of mid-January 2023, the hospital was in the process of training for the program with the expectations the full program to be implemented in the middle of 2023.

Until that time, the hospital will aim to offer elective cases but has yet to set a date on such cases.

Santee fire rating improves

Santee's Insurance Service Office rating improved from a Class 4 to a Class 3 rating.

This means home and business owners in the town can expect a reduction in their insurance premiums.

ISO ratings are based on a survey of services provided by the local fire department, emergency communications, water supply and community risk reduction.

One of the components surveyed by ISO is community risk reduction, which includes fire prevention education.

Skate park designer picked

Florida-based skate park design company -- The Platform Group -- was named the designer for the $1.1 million City of Orangeburg skate park facility that will also include a pump track and food court.

The park is planned for the Andrew Dibble Park near the Edisto Memorial Gardens.

The city has about $580,000 in capital project sales tax money that will go toward the project.

Another $500,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act money will go toward the skate park and pump track, as well as plans to build pickle ball and volleyball courts.

A walking trail, fishing pier and dog park are also planned.

Grant money will also be sought by the city.

City officials say there are a number of skaters who have expressed a desire for a skate park.

Street name honors King

Amelia Street in Orangeburg is getting an additional name, with this one honoring civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The S.C. Department of Transportation commission voted in September to name the road Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The road naming is honorary. Homes and businesses along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will continue to have the Amelia Street address for mail and other official purposes.

The official ceremony naming the street was held on Jan. 16, 2023.

Churches help Edisto Habitat

The Edisto Habitat for Humanity broke ground on its 93rd home Sept. 28. The home is located at 1101 King Road in Orangeburg.

Brooke Thomas, a 34-year-old mother of seven, is the beneficiary of the home.

About 24 churches contributed to the Faith Build project, along with other EHFH partners and her family.

DPU takes over sewer system

The Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities reached an agreement to take ownership of Northwood Estates' aging sewer system.

DPU was given the green light to conduct the necessary repairs to upgrade the system beginning Oct. 1.

The city-owned utility announced in March 2022 that it was taking over the system and was expecting to officially have complete ownership June 1. The process took longer than anticipated.