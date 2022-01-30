PROGRESSIONS SEPTEMBER 2021

Orangeburg County to study eastern sewer

Orangeburg County plans to study extending sewer service to the eastern portion of the county.

Orangeburg County Council in September applied for a South Carolina Rural Infrastructure loan to help finance the cost of a feasibility study.

The study will cover the eastern portion of the county, including the Bowman, Branchville, Elloree, Eutawville, Holly Hill, Santee and Vance areas, Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

The study will assess the existing sewer infrastructure and provide a roadmap for the development of sewer infrastructure in the eastern part of the county.

Dukes Bar-B-Q 'not going nowhere'

Orangeburg's Dukes Bar-B-Q on Chestnut Street in September announced it was not closing its Orangeburg restaurant after news on social media circulated it had closed its North Charleston sister store.

The North Charleston restaurant is owned and operated by Lisa Warner in North Charleston. The North Charleston restaurant closed Sept. 24 after being in business 67 years.

Restaurant officials say the Chestnut Street restaurant is not only remaining open but is expanding its product line by now offering homemade ice cream.

When it comes to South Carolina barbecue, Dukes is one of the most important family names. You will find a number of Dukes restaurants scattered throughout the state.

However, Dukes is not a franchise or a chain. Despite what many people assume, all of these locations are loosely tied by family connections, but they are all separate entities.

The barbecue's origins are right here in The T&D Region.

Pavilion to get commercial kitchen

A commercial kitchen is coming to downtown Orangeburg’s market pavilion.

Orangeburg City Council in September approved providing $3,075 for the project. That’s the minimum requirement to match a $25,000 Hometown Economic Development Grant.

The money will be used for a partnership with the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association to develop a community commercial kitchen at the downtown market pavilion.

The kitchen will go into the former ServPro building on St. John Street.

With the addition of a commercial kitchen, the pavilion’s use could be expanded for weddings and other catered events.

The kitchen could be in place by early 2023.

Major Graphics, Bonnett Printing become one

Two Orangeburg County printing businesses with a combined 150 years of history have become one.

Orangeburg's Major Graphics LLC purchased the book of business or customer list, as well as existing equipment and inventory, from Rowesville's Bonnett Printing LLC.

The agreement between the two businesses was completed Sept. 2.

The purchase combines two companies with a long history of providing printing services to Orangeburg and surrounding areas. Bonnett Printing was founded in 1933 and Major Graphics has it roots going back into the late 1950s.

The closure of Bonnett Printing's Rowesville office on River Street means Major Graphics has added over 1,000 customers to its business portfolio. Major Graphics is located at 2827 Bamberg Road in Orangeburg.

County expanding Animal Control

Orangeburg County in September announced it was moving ahead with the expansion of the Animal Control facilities.

Orangeburg-based Skip Welch Construction has the contract to expand the facilities. The project will cost $491,496.

The project includes the addition of a medical facility and more space to house animals. The project was initially expected to be completed in 2022 but due to supply costs it has been delayed.

Donors step up to replace stolen items

The Orangeburg and surrounding community responded with donations to the Orangeburg County Animal Control after the business's storage unit was broken into and supplies stolen.

The theft at the 2530 St. Matthews Road facility was discovered on Sept. 3. All the items were donated to OCAC.

Items stolen included crates, dog and cat food.

The shelter’s large, canopy-like umbrellas were also stolen from the unit. They’re used for special events.

Orangeburg’s Tractor Supply Company donated two pallets of dog food and one pallet of cat litter.

Private donors placed orders for delivery to the OCAC from Tractor Supply Company.

Habitat keeps building on American dream

Edisto Habitat for Humanity built a home in September on Nance Street for a local resident.

C.F. Evans sponsored the home with help from a Lower Savannah Council of Governments with a grant. It is the 12th EHFH home to receive grant assistance from the agency.

Families who receive Habitat homes must put their own work into their homes. They are required to provide hours of "sweat equity" toward the building of their own and other Habitat homes.

