Progressions September 2020

Freshman enrollment grows at Claflin
Claflin University’s freshman class grew in 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The university reported 564 freshmen enrolled in the fall of 2020, which is almost 10% higher than in the fall of 2019.
Norway receives $622K grant
The Town of Norway in Orangeburg County received about $622,000 from the 2020 Community Development Block Grant Community Infrastructure funding cycle.
The monies will be used to upgrade waterlines and improve fire protection along Harrison Avenue on the western side of Norway. The project will provide a benefit to at least 135 persons in the Town of Norway.
Mellichamp gets Promise award
Mellichamp Elementary School received a $5,000 National Institute for Excellence in Teaching School of Promise Award.
The award honored Mellichamp’s early success implementing NIET’s initiatives to improve teaching and learning.
Since working with NIET in the 2018-19 school year, Mellichamp has improved in Academic Achievement, Preparing for Success and Student Engagement, as determined by the South Carolina Department of Education.
Hundreds of students return to universities
Approximately 450 students returned to Claflin University, while South Carolina State welcomed approximately 200 students back to its campus Sept. 19-21.
The students' return was much celebrated as it was the first time students had been back on campus in-person since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020.
First Steps receives grant
Orangeburg County First Steps was awarded $78,000 from the Family Services Expansion Grant to expand home visitation services to serve 20 additional prenatal moms and families with children ages 0-3.
Orangeburg County First Steps provides access and awareness of early childhood development through community partnerships, program funding, and fostering parental involvement.
Funding for the Family Services Expansion Grant comes from Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five (PDG B-5), a federal grant awarded to South Carolina by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families through South Carolina First Steps.
Claflin gets $2.7M donation
Claflin University received more than $2.7 million from BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina for immediate financial needs to ensure sustainability and help students start or continue their education.
The gift was part of the company's financial commitment to five private four-year historically Black colleges/universities in South Carolina based on enrollment levels for specific priorities. Guidelines for funding also focused on immediate gaps such as technology support.
Vance native founds nonprofit to promote STEM
Cultivating Leaders is a 501c3 charitable nonprofit established in 2018 by Vance native Dr. Joe Jamal Rush.
The organization educates, activates, empowers and inspires youth from underserved communities to obtain leadership and STEM educational skills.
Rush, a native of Vance, graduated from a historically Black college/university with a ABET-accredited engineering degree from Claflin University. Rush created the organization to provide children and youth in his hometown and through neighboring communities -- Orangeburg, Holly Hill and Vance.
RMC program to serve seniors with behavioral, mental disorders
The Regional Medical Center announced the opening of its Senior Adult Program in early September.
The program is housed on a 4,600-square-foot, 15-bed inpatient unit equipped to provide inclusive diagnosis and treatment for senior adults aged 65 and older who are experiencing mental or behavioral health disorders.