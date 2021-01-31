Progressions September 2020

Hundreds of students return to universities

Approximately 450 students returned to Claflin University, while South Carolina State welcomed approximately 200 students back to its campus Sept. 19-21.

The students' return was much celebrated as it was the first time students had been back on campus in-person since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020.

First Steps receives grant

Orangeburg County First Steps was awarded $78,000 from the Family Services Expansion Grant to expand home visitation services to serve 20 additional prenatal moms and families with children ages 0-3.

Orangeburg County First Steps provides access and awareness of early childhood development through community partnerships, program funding, and fostering parental involvement.

Funding for the Family Services Expansion Grant comes from Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five (PDG B-5), a federal grant awarded to South Carolina by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families through South Carolina First Steps.

Claflin gets $2.7M donation