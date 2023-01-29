PROGRESSIONS OCTOBER 2022

DPS gets grant for DNA forensics lab

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety announced in October it received a $250,000 grant for its DNA forensics lab that will help it process more samples and reduce the lab's backlog.

The U.S. Office of Justice Programs DNA Capacity Enhancement For Backlog Reduction Program grant will enable the lab to process more DNA samples and cut the number of forensic DNA and DNA database samples awaiting analysis and/or prevent a backlog of forensic and database DNA samples.

The forensics lab is the only one in the U.S. jointly run by an HBCU -- Claflin University -- and a law enforcement agency.

Both the city and the university held an official opening of the FBI accredited lab in September.

The lab conducts DNA and fingerprint analyses, among other responsibilities.

SCSU faculty to train health care workers

Two South Carolina State University faculty members were awarded a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration to implement a Community Health Worker Training Program.

This grant award will be housed in the SC State Health Equity Research and Training Center (HERT-C), focusing on recruiting, training and enabling the next generation of minority community health workers.

Students will receive training based on the core competencies for CHW and public health certifications that follow state, local, and other guidelines to support essential public health services.

Outlet filling former Reid’s space

An outlet store celebrated its grand opening Oct. 6 in the former Reid's grocery store at the Chestnut Village shopping center at 1450 Chestnut St.

Florida-based Bealls Outlet opened in the 21,328-square-foot building between Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Octapharma Plasma.

The store features brand-name men’s, women’s and children’s clothing and shoes, as well as other accessories.

Bojangles, Starbucks coming to North Road

A Bojangles and Starbucks are planning to open on North Road in Orangeburg.

Construction and land clearing got underway on land next to IHOP and across from Lidl grocery store to prepare for the two restaurants.

The restaurants are expected to open during the first quarter of 2023.

Petco opening on North Road

Petco Animal Supplies Stores Inc. (Petco) is locating a store across from Tractor Supply on North Road. It is the company's first entry into The T&D Region market.

Petco sells pet food, products and services, as well as certain types of live small animals.