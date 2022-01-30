PROGRESSIONS OCTOBER 2021

Improvements to I-26, I-95 interchange

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is planning to make improvements at the Interstate 26-Interstate 95 interchange to include the widening of I-26 in Orangeburg and Dorchester counties.

SCDOT was to begin the preliminary engineering phase of work for I-26/I-95 (Exit 169) interchange improvement and for the I-26 widening from mile marker 165 to 187.

The interchange ramps will be realigned to allow traffic to flow better from one interstate to the other and to enhance traffic safety at the interchange.

The widening of I-26 would be from S.C. 210 (Vance Road) to S.C. 27 (Ridgeville Road) in Dorchester County.

Expanding broadband in Bamberg County

A Walterboro-based telecommunications cooperative announced in October it was expanding broadband service in Bamberg County with the help of a grant from the state’s Broadband Infrastructure Program.

The Palmetto Rural Telephone Co-Op will undertake the two-phase broadband project.

First-phase construction began in 2021 with service installations to be completed Feb. 1 through April 1, 2022. Second-phase construction is slated to run from Feb. 1 through Aug. 31 of 2022, with service installations to take place from Nov. 1 to March 1, 2023.

PRTC is constructing a buried all-fiber network in southern Bamberg County through a grant from the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff Broadband Infrastructure Program.

SCSU gets $30K from Retool Your School

South Carolina State University received a grant in October though the Retool Your School program.

The program, sponsored by Home Depot, is an annual competition among historically Black colleges and universities across the nation seeking a chance to win money for their schools.

In 2021, Home Depot selected 30 winners from 62 participating HBCUs to invest in campus-improvement grants for the Retool Your School competition.

This is S.C. State’s fourth year winning the competition.

The university was awarded $30,000, which was utilized for new patio furniture and other upgrades for the campus, including the Bulldog Express pantry, Student Center, library and the Walnut Room outdoor area.

Brighter and cleaner buildings at S.C. State

South Carolina State University spent the fall of 2021 making the campus brighter, cleaner and safer.

Actions included pressure washing, painting, renovating the university's student center and replacing HVAC at Felton Laboratory School.

Other projects included renovation of the university's Brooks Health Center and ROTC building, and the second phase of stabilization work on Wilkinson Hall.

Roof repairs have also been done at Whittaker Library, Brooks Health and Moss Hall.

SCSU giving shows increase of 56%

The South Carolina State University giving report from July 1 through Oct. 1, 2021 revealed that 989 donors had given a total of $615,962 to the university. Total giving is up more than 56%, while the average gift is down 9%.

Money raised from current fundraising initiatives include $40,580 from the Student Impact/GAP Fund and $39,635 from a Bulldog Express funding initiative.

‘David’s Walk’ literacy trail opens in Holly Hill

A literacy trail at Gilmore Park in Holly Hill opened in October.

The trail, called “David’s Walk,” takes readers on a foot path in learning about autism, while asking participants to sometimes sing, count, skip or recite the alphabet before reaching the next “page” of the story.

Thirty-two wooden posts connected to boards are spaced out in short distances, and each board engages the reader in a story.

It’s the first installment of this type of literacy trail in Orangeburg County. Two more trails are coming, in Eutawville and Vance.

It’s called “David’s Walk” after a local child, David, who is autistic.

Funding for the trail, along with the two additional reading trails, came from a $30,000 grant.

Glover, Funderburk get key S.C. USDA positions

Dr. Saundra Glover was appointed as the U.S. Department of Agriculture South Carolina state director of rural development and Laurie Funderburk was appointed as the USDA South Carolina Farm Service Agency executive director Oct. 13.

Glover is the former vice president for research and economic development at South Carolina State University and distinguished professor emerita at the University of South Carolina.

Funderburk was a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives from 2004 to 2020. In the state legislature, she served on the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, where she advocated for needed infrastructure, housing and other resources for farming communities.

