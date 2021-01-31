Progressions October 2020

The city's Department of Public Safety received a grant from the S.C. Department of Public Safety for a car and the salary of an employee for that car for a year. The grant amount was about $115,000.

The grant stipulates that the car must primarily be used for traffic patrol.

Downtown Orangeburg property getting new look

The building at 1118 Russell St., on the block between Middleton Street and Russell Street, has been repaired.

The building's owner does not have any specific plans for the building at the moment, but envisions use of the the courtyard space for outdoor events.

The building, which has been vacant for at least the past 10 years, used to house a Studio 124 record store, with the upstairs formerly housing the Atlantic Coast Life Insurance Company.

Springfield receives $25,000 for lighting

The Town of Springfield received a $25,000 grant to install new streetlights and to replace existing downtown lights with energy-efficient LED fixtures.

The town will also install new lights along its walking trail.