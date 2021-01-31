Progressions October 2020

Bridges over Dean Swamp to be replaced
The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced it is replacing two bridges over Dean Swamp on U.S. Highway 176.
The project spans Orangeburg and Berkeley counties.
The total cost of the design and construction of the project is about $12 million.
Pending any weather or unforeseen delays, the project is expected to be completed by May 31, 2022.
Stonewall Jackson RR crossing to be improved
The railroad crossing on Stonewall Jackson Street between Glover Street and Folly Road is slated for improvement.
CSX Railroad officials initially said the crossing was supposed to be fixed by the end of 2020.
As 2020 ended and 2021 arrived, the crossing had still not been fixed.
The railroad crossing's condition has deteriorated to the point that drivers frequently have to either try to drive off the roadway to avoid the crossing or slow down significantly to avoid vehicle damage.
City gets traffic enforcement grant
The City of Orangeburg received a grant that will pay for an officer focusing on traffic enforcement.
The city's Department of Public Safety received a grant from the S.C. Department of Public Safety for a car and the salary of an employee for that car for a year. The grant amount was about $115,000.
The grant stipulates that the car must primarily be used for traffic patrol.
Downtown Orangeburg property getting new look
The building at 1118 Russell St., on the block between Middleton Street and Russell Street, has been repaired.
The building's owner does not have any specific plans for the building at the moment, but envisions use of the the courtyard space for outdoor events.
The building, which has been vacant for at least the past 10 years, used to house a Studio 124 record store, with the upstairs formerly housing the Atlantic Coast Life Insurance Company.
Springfield receives $25,000 for lighting
The Town of Springfield received a $25,000 grant to install new streetlights and to replace existing downtown lights with energy-efficient LED fixtures.
The town will also install new lights along its walking trail.
The town will install the lights in partnership with Dominion Energy.
The grant, which includes a local match, is a part of the Municipal Association of South Carolina's Hometown Economic Development Grants.
The town is responsible for a $1,250 match.
Voorhees awarded $13.3M grant
Voorhees College was awarded $13.3 million for three years to implement Rigorous Instruction Supports Equity (RISE).
RISE was awarded by the U.S. Department of Education as part of the Supporting Effective Educator’s Grant (SEED) annual competition.
The purpose of the grant is to increase the number of educators by supporting the implementation of evidence-based practices that prepare, develop or enhance the skills of educators.
Ceremony recognizes OCtech apprentice students
Four high school seniors in October signed up for the next step of their educational and workforce careers through Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College's Youth Apprenticeship program.
The program, started in 2019, provides high school students taking courses at OCtech with the opportunity to work with area employers.
Husqvarna and Nephron Pharmaceuticals of Lexington also participated in the program this year.
As part of the program, the students were allowed to work and function as if they are employees.
The program is for OCtech’s Early College high school students from Orangeburg and Calhoun counties. The apprenticeships are offered to students who are concentrating in the areas of welding, mechatronics, automotive, IT and business.
SCSU plans fundraising
South Carolina State University began setting goals for its fundraising and laying the groundwork for a future capital campaign.
Georgia-based Jennings & Associates was selected as a fundraising consultant to help craft a capital campaign, including developing a feasibility study.
Current fundraising initiatives include a 40 Under 40 initiative, which is designed to recognize leaders who have made a difference in their fields.
The university’s fundraising goals include increasing overall giving to $3 million, increasing the alumni giving rate to 25%, increasing the faculty and staff giving rate to 50% and increasing corporate giving to $5 million in the next year.
The university is also looking to strengthen its relationships with other donors and to start a student giving campaign with the hopes to increase the student giving rate by at least 30%.
S.C. State gets preservation grant
South Carolina State University received $50,000 through the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Grant Program to help preserve Wilkinson Hall.
The grant is administered by the National Park Service and funded by the Historic Preservation Fund.
The grant will pay for additional forensic analysis to support the ongoing restoration and renovation process of Wilkinson.