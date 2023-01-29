PROGRESSIONS NOVEMBER 2022

Orangeburg rolls out facade grant info

The City of Orangeburg announced in November that grant monies are available for downtown façade improvements.

The grant program will be available to owners of commercial properties and managers of businesses located in the historical downtown district.

The city allocated $250,000 for downtown facade grants with money from the American Rescue Plan. That’s on top of the $50,000 allocated from the city earlier, meaning a total of $300,000 can be used for improvements to downtown buildings.

The grants can be used for signs, lighting, awnings, storefronts and windows.

Claflin gets $4M grant; DOE supporting STEM

Claflin University was among a select group of historically Black colleges and universities that received funding from a $30 million grant through the U.S. Department of Energy.

DOE selected minority-serving institutions to receive financial assistance to invest in the next generation science, technology, engineering and math leaders.

Claflin is in partnership with seven other HBCUs/MSIs in South Carolina, including Denmark Technical College and Voorhees University, that share a $20 million grant from the program. Claflin will receive more than $4 million to support its STEM programs.

The grant is part of the Department of Energy’s Build Competitive Academic Programs in Underrepresented Communities initiative.

These grants, distributed by DOE’s Office of Environmental Management’s Minority Serving Institution Partnership Program, will help develop highly qualified science, technology, engineering and math students and foster a well-trained, technically skilled, and inclusive workforce.

DORA plans downtown murals

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association wants muralists to put their stamp on the downtown area.

The body announced in November that it was looking for six muralists to contribute their artwork to the city's landscape.

There were two proposed locations for murals: one at the DORA Park on Middleton Street and the Downtown Market Pavilion.

The city will partner with DORA in the project. The process will be rolled out in the first quarter of 2023.

Habitat dedicates rehabilitated home

Habitat for Humanity rehabilitated one of its homes for a family to live in just in time for Thanksgiving.

Shawnta Bookard of Bowman was excited and grateful for the refurbished two-bathroom, four-bedroom home for her and three children. It is located at 1010 Kings Road in Orangeburg.

The home, which came back into the program after foreclosure, was updated and repurposed for the new family. The house was rehabilitated with new floors, new appliances, new kitchen cabinets, new countertops and new fixtures.

Alice Carson Tisdale legacy remembered

Claflin University honored the life of former First Lady Alice Carson Tisdale and dedicated the Tisdale Memorial Garden Nov. 18.

The memorial garden is set on the Tingley Memorial Hall courtyard next to the Arthur Rose Museum. The artist behind the monument is Claflin’s own Dr. Leo Twiggs.

The garden was dedicated at a service of remembrance at Claflin’s James and Dorothy Z. Elmore Chapel. Former President Dr. Henry N. Tisdale spoke of his wife’s influence.

Tisdale and his wife retired from the university in 2019. The honors college that Mrs. Tisdale directed is named in her honor.

Mrs. Tisdale passed away in July 2020.