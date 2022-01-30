PROGRESSIONS NOVEMBER 2021

Claflin president puts community at heart of 'ministry'

Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack was inaugurated as Claflin University’s ninth president on Nov. 19, more than two years after he began his tenure in August 2019.

Warmack cited his goal of continuing the mission of the state’s oldest HBCU to not just survive but thrive even amid the challenges of a global coronavirus pandemic.

The university is planning to build a new state-of-the-art $23 million student center at the corner of Magnolia Street and Goff Avenue that will be a place not just for the students, but the community at large.

Its first floor will include a food court and entertainment area with amenities such as an auditorium/movie theater.

The second floor will include offices for areas to include, but not be limited to, career services, student activities, residential life and student government. The third floor will include an arcade, E-sports room and a ballroom with a seating capacity of 800.

The college will also have a capital campaign focusing on five areas, including building the university’s new student center, as well as a new innovative and interdisciplinary academic building.

County buying Russell Street dealership

Orangeburg County purchased the former D.D. Salley and Co. automobile dealership on Russell Street.

The property is located directly across the street from the newly built Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center. It will serve as an overflow parking area for the center.

The .84-acre property at 1626 Russell St. was purchased for $300,000.

Orangeburg gets $300,000 to study flooding

The City of Orangeburg has received a $300,000 grant to study stormwater drainage.

The study will focus on areas around Railroad Corner, Magnolia Street, John C. Calhoun Drive and the warehouse district of Broughton Street. The warehouse district is the far eastern portion of Broughton Street, closer to U.S. Highway 21.

The grant is from the S.C. Office of Resilience. It’s offered through the Community Development Block Grant Mitigation program and needs to be specifically used in areas classified as low- to moderate-income.

The study is expected to be completed within the next nine months.

SCSU gets $410K for nuclear engineering, cybersecurity

South Carolina State University received a $410,000 federal grant to support equipment and scholarships in the university’s nuclear engineering and cybersecurity programs.

The grant was from the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration.

The grant is aimed to help provide the workforce necessary for planned plutonium pit production at the Savannah River Site.

SCSU is the only school offering a four-year nuclear engineering degree in South Carolina, as well as among the nation’s HBCUs.

Bamberg County upgrades to next-gen 911 system

Bamberg County implemented a next-generation 911 emergency telephone response system.

It was the fifth county in the state to do so at the time of a November 2021 report.

The upgraded system, which comes at no cost to the county, will transition Bamberg County's current 911 infrastructure to an internet protocol-based system.

These technological changes includes the ability for 911 centers to receive and communicate via texts, images, videos and even streaming video messages from citizens.

The system will improve 9-1-1 caller location accuracy; use today's technology; provide 911 interoperability and provide network redundancy.

DTC aims to improve student experience

Denmark Technical College announced it would invest $800,000 in the renovation of one of its three residence halls.

The renovation of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. residence hall, which was built in 1965, will include the placement of storefront windows and laminate flooring. New air-conditioning units would also be placed in the dorms and restrooms.

The project was slated to be completed by March 2022.

The $800,000 to complete the project is coming from the college’s plant fund.

The college has also received an additional $3.1 million from the state in deferred maintenance funding, which will be used to complete other, smaller projects at the school, including, but not limited to, roofing and interior lighting.

This past year, the college installed brand-new equipment in its cosmetology and barbering labs. It has also upgraded the technology infrastructure for the entire campus and put brand-new furniture in every campus classroom.

The college also has upgraded its gymnasium; culinary arts lab and new signage around campus. The college is looking to also add new technology programs.

Residential area planned for Holly Hill

A new residential housing community is planned for the Holly Hill area.

The planned residential project, which will be located on Bunch Ford Road and Academy Lane, will be developed on about 65 acres.

There are no immediate plans to build homes on the site, but said the process of land development and due diligence will begin.

Orangeburg County Council gave rezoning approval for the project.

The properties are also adjacent to the town limits of Holly Hill.

The lots would be around 7,500 square feet to maybe an acre.

The properties could be in the $200,000 to low $300,000 range.

Bamberg County Airport upgrades

The Bamberg County Airport added a weather station and plans to reap the benefits of a new pilot-training program.

The pilot-training program was developed with Denmark Technical College.

In addition, the airport has partnered with 1200.Aero to provide ADS-B plane-tracking services.

Future development plans include improving lighting around the ramp, providing a courtesy vehicle for pilots, extending the runway, adding hangar space and to acquiring surrounding airport property for new business/industrial development.

