PROGRESSIONS MAY 2022

PTP invests in Claflin scholarships

Primary Talent Partners announced in May it would invest $100,000 to support scholarships at Claflin University through its DiversIT Scholars program.

PTP will fund 40 scholarships over the next five years to help remove financial barriers that often lead to high attrition rates among students at historically Black colleges and universities.

PTP's goal is to increase Black representation nationwide in science, technology, engineering and math careers.

SCSU alumni raise $1M

About 400 South Carolina State University alumni returned to campus to participate in May Week and ended the week’s events with a collective gift of $1 million to the university.

This was the second time in recent years that alumni had raised more than $1 million during May Weekend.

The money raised during May Weekend will support student scholarships and initiatives aimed at enhancing the college experience for current students.

SCSU getting cybersecurity center

South Carolina State University announced it will be getting a IBM cybersecurity center aimed at training underrepresented communities.

SCSU was one of six historically Black universities in five Southern states to get a center.

The center will give students, staff, and faculty access to modern technology, resources, and skills development.

Voorhees opens emergency operations center

Voorhees University opened an emergency operations center and classroom May 15.

The EOC will address campus and community emergencies and prepare students for careers in emergency management.

Voorhees will routinely use the center and classroom to teach students protocols for emergency management planning and managing emergency events. It will also serve as a command center for campus and community emergencies.

RMC launches ‘Operation 360’

The Regional Medical Center kicked off “Operation 360-A New RMC: Rethinking Healthcare”, a marketing and rebranding effort led by the hospital's strategy department.

The effort was designed to improve the hospital’s image by improving clinical quality and ensuring the public is aware the hospital meets quality metrics measured by such entities as The Joint Commission.

The initiative also seeks to improve the hospital's physical campus and customer service, with a focus on patient satisfaction.

Calhoun EMS ‘Pediatric Ready’

Calhoun County Emergency Medical Services became the seventh EMS system in the state to be recognized for its ability to serve children.

The service received the Pediatric Ready EMS designation.

The South Carolina EMS for Children program reviewed the county’s EMS equipment, training capabilities and outreach programs to ensure the department meets standards to qualify for the program.

Orangeburg DPS reaccredited

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety was reaccredited for another three years.

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies said the department reached the “gold standard” for public safety agencies.

Assessors review records and interview agency personnel and community members. They review 458 standards for compliance.

Roses Express locates

Orangeburg's Maxway at the Edisto Village Shopping Center moved next door into the former Bi-Lo and changed its name to Roses Express.

The store moved to have more space and to provide customers more product.

The store’s showroom increased from 13,000 square feet to 25,000 square feet.

The new location employs about 25, up from the 15 that were employed at Maxway.

American flags placed in downtown

American flags were placed in downtown Orangeburg in time for Memorial Day weekend thanks to a community fundraising effort.

Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association and Orangeburg resident Jeanne Gue spearheaded the effort to place the flags.

The flags were given in honor and memory of loved ones.

Flags were placed on the 1100 – 1300 block of Russell, around Memorial Plaza and down Middleton from Amelia to John C Calhoun Drive.

SCSU improvement projects

South Carolina State University embarked on a number of improvement projects in the summer of 2022.

Among the projects:

The placement of the university's brand on the historic smokestack at the old boiler plant on Naylor Street.

Landscaping throughout campus at the Ko W.G. Donma Administration Building, Hugine Suites, the Student Plaza and the Crawford-Zimmerman Building.

Lighting and security technology, particularly around residence halls and classroom buildings were upgraded. About 700 cameras were placed throughout the campus.

The installation of security entry at Hugine Suites. The university spent about $1.2 million for cameras, along with $1.3 million for the creation of a state-of-the-art card access system for the building.