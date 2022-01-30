PROGRESSIONS MAY 2021

Calhoun gets $500,000 for Sandy Run water main

Calhoun County received a $500,000 grant from the S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority to improve water lines serving the Sandy Run area.

Calhoun County’s grant will be used to replace a water main that serves the majority of the population in Sandy Run.

O6 Foundation sends children home with books

The Original Six Foundation held its inaugural My First Library Book Fair at the Richard Carroll Elementary School in May.

About 124 K5 students at Richard Carroll Elementary and Denmark-Olar Elementary schools received the books during the fair.

About 1,330 books were distributed: 930 at Richard Carroll and 400 at Denmark-Olar.

The book fair focused on early childhood literacy and is aimed at laying the groundwork for reading proficiency in Bamberg County.

The Original Six Foundation (O6 Foundation) was started by former S.C. Governor Nikki Haley, who is a Bamberg native and Orangeburg Preparatory Schools graduate.

Voorhees becoming university

Voorhees College announced in May it plans to change its name to Voorhees University in April 2022, during its 125th Anniversary Founder’s Week.

Upon approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, Voorhees will also offer its first master’s degree program. Graduate students will be able to earn a master of education in improvement science.

The institution also introduced its School of Graduate Studies, Continuing Education and Integrative Learning, where the program will be housed.

Shelter garden to grow more than vegetables

Growing COB, which serves Calhoun, Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, celebrated the grand opening of its Samaritan House Garden Boxes Project in May.

The non-profit organization furnished the shelter with six garden boxes aimed to benefit residents and staff.

The garden, which will be entirely maintained by shelter residents, will grow spring crops including cucumbers, zucchini, squash, okra and tomatoes.

The garden will also include crops grown in the fall such as collard greens, peas, kale, mustard and cabbage.

The garden was made possible through a $7,500 Regional Medical Center Tri-County Health Network grant, as well as monetary and in-kind donations.

'Brookers' hardware changes hands

The historic Brooker Hardware LLC saw a change in ownership.

Brandon Hochstetler, who has close to half-a-decade experience with Ace Hardware, became the co-owner of the store in May.

Hochstetler co-owns what locals call the "Brookers" with his father-in-law, dairy farmer Delmar Diem..

The store had been owned by various members of the Brooker family for over a century until the sale.

The Brooker family has done business in Denmark since 1903.

Investiture ceremony held for DTC president

DENMARK – Denmark Technical College President Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. formerly received the authority and symbols of the office of president during a May investiture ceremony held in the William L. McDuffie Student Services Center.

He had been president since January 2020.

