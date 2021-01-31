Progressions May 2020

RMC says don't let fear hinder medical care
The Regional Medical Center's administrators and doctors in May stressed the hospital is open and safe for patients to receive medical care.
The hospital's leadership held a panel discussion and press conference to inform the public that the hospital was open for business.
The hospital's limits on access, visitation and services slowly reopened as the percentage of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus decreased in May.
The RMC resumed elective surgeries, labs and radiology services at normal hours; vein and vascular screenings, reopened Healthplex for members and cardiac rehabilitation.
Primary care offices also allowed office visits with some still using telehealth too. The hospital has also used telemedicine for ICU and psychiatric assessments.
The RMC has continued to serve the community throughout the pandemic while taking all the necessary safety precautions.
Clyburn announces ag scholarships for SCSU
South Carolina State University received $752,632 in National Institute of Food and Agriculture funding from NIFA's 1890 Scholarships Program.
South Carolina State University was one of 19 grant recipients.
The funding will support S.C. State's 1890 Research and Extension Agriculture Innovation Scholars by providing scholarships to encourage students to pursue and complete baccalaureate degrees in the food and agricultural sciences and related fields.
Claflin's Trustee Hall receives preservation funds
Claflin University received monies toward the preservation and restoration of Trustee Hall.
The university received $446,569 for the building's restoration.
Trustee Hall was built in 1893 under Claflin's third president, the Rev. Lewis Dunton. The building made it possible for Claflin to offer additional training in industry and trade.
Trustee Hall is the oldest structure on the campus.