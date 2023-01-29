PROGRESSIONS MARCH 2022

City plans include downtown, housing

The City of Orangeburg received $6.3 million in federal coronavirus relief money with plans to spend it on downtown revitalization and affordable housing.

The money will come from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act. The city planned to spend $1 million on downtown revitalization efforts and $1 million on affordable housing.

Projects include $500,000 for Andrew Dibble Recreational park upgrades (skate park, pump truck, pickle ball court).

Claflin has plans for Way Building

Claflin University received $3 million in federal funds to improve the Way Building on Memorial Plaza to turn it into the Claflin University Downtown Community Center.

It will house the Claflin University Center for Social Justice, Pathway from Prison program, young professionals’ studio housing and a business incubator site.

The building, which is located at the corner of Russell Street and Church Street, could also house some retail.

The Way Building on Memorial Plaza formerly housed S.H. Kress & Company a focal point for the civil rights movement in the 1960s.

Hospital earns ‘Gold Seal’

The Regional Medical Center received the “Gold Seal of Approval” for health care quality from The Joint Commission.

The hospital was reaccredited on March 16.

The gold seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care, according to a March Joint Commission press release.

Accreditation is a three-year award.

U.S. News ranks Claflin among best

The U.S. News & World Report Short List placed Claflin University third among 10 HBCUs with the highest four-year graduation rates among first-time, full-time students who started in fall 2014.

According to U.S. News, The Short List is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs excel or have room to grow in specific areas.

U.S. News and World Report previously ranked Claflin in the “Top 10” on its list of the best historically Black colleges/universities (HBCUs) for the 11th consecutive year.

Claflin is the only HBCU in South Carolina ranked in the top 10 of both categories.

OCtech to boost Early College

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College received a $1.6 million South Carolina Department of Education grant toward its Early College dual-enrollment programs.

The grant also went toward adding more career academies to help students develop their career paths and prepare them for a skilled workforce.

The SCDE and the South Carolina Technical College System announced the three-year $11.5 million partnership.

OCtech was going to use the monies to hire a dean of the Early College as well as two additional support persons, an interventionist and a counselor.

The addition of career academies was also a part of the funding. The college plans to offer five different pathways, two in the health sciences.

One would provide students the opportunity to enroll directly into a health studies degree program at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The second health care pathway is designed for high school students to enter into a health studies degree program where they can do CNA, EMT or phlebotomy or ECG.

Three career pathways would be created within Advanced Manufacturing in instrumentation, mechatronics and engineering graphics.

Habitat receives $1 million

Edisto Habitat for Humanity received $1 million from American author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The gift was a portion of the $436 million Scott provided to Habitat for Humanity International and 83 U.S. Habitat affiliate organizations.

It was the largest publicly disclosed donation from the billionaire philanthropist since she pledged in 2019 to give away the majority of her wealth.

Edisto Habitat says its funds will be used to support its mission and local programs including, but not limited to, promoting new homeownership, cost of home advocacy, disaster preparation and recovery, and maintaining and continuing the Brush with Kindness partnership and aging in place initiative.

The EHFH ministry began its work building affordable housing in Orangeburg in 1991.

Bamberg Airport dedicated as Tobul Field

Bamberg County Airport officially took on the name Tobul Field during a six-hour dedication ceremony held March 22.

In the fall of 2021, Bamberg County Council passed a resolution dedicating the 94-acre airport as Tobul Field in memory of Joseph "Joe" Tobul and in honor of the Tobul family.

With its origins as a general aviation airport that opened to the public in 1982, the field made all the difference to Tobul Accumulator CEO Joe O. Tobul, who was seeking a prime plant location for the family business.

The small, county airport has a 3,600-foot, asphalt-paved runway.