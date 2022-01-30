PROGRESSIONS MARCH 2021

Edisto boardwalk welcoming visitors

The 2,700-foot Horne Wetlands Park Edisto Memorial Gardens boardwalk was reopened to the public after suffering extensive damage during the 2015 flood and Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

The boardwalk was closed for nearly five years after suffering “significant” damage to nearly 750 linear feet at various locations.

The $409,000 renovation project included the repair of portions of the wooden boardwalk and the complete replacement of other portions.

About 40 sections of the boardwalk had extensive repairs completed.

The construction restored the boardwalk, which was built in 1991, to its original condition.

Federal Emergency Management Agency funding helped to pay for about 75% of the repairs, or about $306,750. The remaining portion was paid through the city's 2% hospitality tax fund.

The boardwalk takes visitors through a wetland populated by tupelo and cypress trees.

Renovation money OK’d for Branchville depot

The Town of Branchville received $25,000 from the county's Tax and Tourism Committee to renovate the historic Branchville Freight Depot.

The depot is located downtown. The town is home to the Raylrode Daze Festivul recognizing the world’s oldest railroad junction.

The town’s renovation plans include making improvements to reflect the railroad history and making the venue an event hall that can host weddings, reunions, speaking engagements and similar events.

Calhoun getting $2.8M in funds

Calhoun County received $2.8 million from American Rescue Plan Act.

The county used $260,000 for the county EMS Department’s operating expenses to establish a 24-72 work shift for EMS employees.

The change in shift is aimed to better ensure employees are well-rested and to see a reduction in errors. The change was also to reduce work injuries.

Normally employees work 72 hours per week. The change would reduce work week from 72 hours to an average of 48 hours per week for employees.

Council on Aging continues services

The Orangeburg County Council on Aging continued to provide senior services at its 2570 St. Matthews Road location despite the pandemic.

Safety protocols were put in place such as temperature recordings of attendees and health status and COVID exposure inquiries.

The delivery of services had to change once the coronavirus pandemic first hit in March 2020.

The agency operated about 75% of its programs in a different way.

The agency's Meals on Wheels on Program changed providing senior one box of frozen food and other nonperishable items for the entire week.

The agency also held drive-thru health fairs and conducted many activities virtually to help prevent isolation.

Exercise programs have continued with proper safety protocols.

The focus of the nonprofit OCCOA is to provide programs and services for county residents age 60 and older. Promoting their independence and daily function, along with providing them with social and physical activities, is among the agency’s goals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.