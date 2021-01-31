Progressions March 2020

Edisto Habitat for Humanity began collecting donated gloves, masks and gowns for area hospitals.

The outreach effort is a part of the organization's mission to promote good health and was in conjunction with its mission to build homes.

Seniors get home-delivered meals

Local seniors who benefited from the Orangeburg County Council on Aging's public dining program received home-delivered meals as the agency had to adhere to state-mandated closures of public dining due to the coronavirus.

The OCCOA closed all its congregate or public dining sites in Orangeburg, Branchville and Vance as part of the state’s executive mandate that all in-dining facilities close as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the state.

At-risk seniors who relied upon the public or congregate dining sites for their meals and were on the OCCOA rolls were still able to pick up meals at each site through a drive-through service in the parking lot of each center.

Any at-risk senior who did not have transportation but benefited from the congregate dining service was moved to OCCOA’s home meal delivery route.