Progressions March 2020

SCSU College of Business maintains accreditation
The College of Business and Information Systems at South Carolina State University maintained its business accreditation through the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International.
Programs accredited include five undergraduate programs in accounting, agribusiness, business economics, management and marketing.
AACSB-accredited graduate programs include a master of business administration program with tracks in entrepreneurship, agribusiness, healthcare management and a general master of business administration degree.
AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence and learning and development services to over 1,700 member organizations in 100 countries, and more than 840 accredited business schools worldwide.
AACSB accreditation has been earned by less than 10% of the world's business programs.
South Carolina State University is one of 11 schools in South Carolina and the only historically Black university in the state to attain this accreditation.
Edisto Habitat collects gloves, masks, gowns
Edisto Habitat for Humanity began collecting donated gloves, masks and gowns for area hospitals.
The outreach effort is a part of the organization's mission to promote good health and was in conjunction with its mission to build homes.
Seniors get home-delivered meals
Local seniors who benefited from the Orangeburg County Council on Aging's public dining program received home-delivered meals as the agency had to adhere to state-mandated closures of public dining due to the coronavirus.
The OCCOA closed all its congregate or public dining sites in Orangeburg, Branchville and Vance as part of the state’s executive mandate that all in-dining facilities close as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the state.
At-risk seniors who relied upon the public or congregate dining sites for their meals and were on the OCCOA rolls were still able to pick up meals at each site through a drive-through service in the parking lot of each center.
Any at-risk senior who did not have transportation but benefited from the congregate dining service was moved to OCCOA’s home meal delivery route.
Garden club beautifies Mabry Center
The Dogwood Garden Club of Orangeburg was awarded a national grant from the National Garden Club Plant America Committee to design, landscape and maintain a healing garden for all those patients, caregivers and medical providers who are part of the H. Filmore Mabry Center for Cancer Care at the Regional Medical Center as well as the community at large.
Five large, existing flower beds were filled with flowering plants, shrubs and flowers to add beauty to the highly visible area.
Additional funds were also provided by the RMC Auxiliary and the Dean Law Firm as well as the Dogwood Garden Club.
SCSU 1890 program gets grant
The South Carolina State University 1890 Research and Extension Program received a grant designed to increase the number of qualified professionals who will lead in the food, fiber, agriculture and human sciences fields.
The research and public service program received $2.25 million to support the newly developed Agriculture Innovation Scholarship Program.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and National Institute of Food and Agriculture awarded the grant to fund the scholarship initiative.
Over a four-year period, S.C. State 1890 will award $562,500 each year in scholarships.