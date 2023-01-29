PROGRESSIONS JUNE 2022

Claflin launches new nursing, education effort

Claflin University launched a new educational program June 28 known as The Institute of Teaching and Nursing.

TITAN is an educational institute that is a part of the South Carolina Institutes of Innovation and Information.

SCIII is a nonprofit organization that offers support, resources, exposure and aid in the educational development of all seven historically Black colleges and universities in South Carolina.

The South Carolina General Assembly appropriated over $18 million in 2021 towards the development of the educational institutes of the seven HBCUs.

The TITAN institute will primarily focus on providing opportunities in the areas of teaching and nursing.

Power line range dedicated

Denmark Technical College held a dedication and naming ceremony for an electrical lineworker range serving its new electrical lineworker certification program.

The ceremony also honored the range’s namesake, James Bowden Sr.

The James W. Bowden Sr. Electrical Lineworker Range, located at 1459 Solomon Blatt Blvd. in Denmark, consists of several unpowered lines on standard 40-foot power poles for students to practice their line work.

Students who complete the 16-week line technician program will receive a work certificate and, upon hiring, will enter an apprenticeship program.

ODPS director unveils 20-point plan

Newly appointed Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Director the Rev. Charles Austin got to work immediately outlining a 20-point plan to transform the city’s public safety department.

Austin accepted the offer to serve as the department’s permanent chief in June. He’d been working as the interim chief since late September 2021.

Some of Austin’s plan to transform ODPS include:

Developing career pathways for professional growth and development.

Creating satellite offices in five of the city’s sectors.

Developing and implementing a technology plan comprised of drones, fixed cameras and enhanced license plate readers.

Purchasing a new, state-of-the-art communication system that is compatible with the Orangeburg County communication system.

Hiring 10 additional patrol personnel to increase citywide coverage and additional fire personnel to attain the optimal ISO rating.

Conducting monthly “Dialog with the Director” sessions with citizens.

A citizens advisory panel, a 501(c)(3) foundation, an ODPS Youth Explorers post, crime watch programs with other city departments, a watch care program for senior citizens and vulnerable adults, a public safety employee advisory council, “open forum” Fridays, a chaplain’s program and a mobile command unit.

Watergoat eating up trash in Sunnyside Canal

A new trash-collection device was put in place to stop litter, limbs and other debris before it reaches the Edisto River.

The Watergoat device was installed in Orangeburg’s Sunnyside Canal.

PalmettoPride and the Orangeburg County Soil and Water Conservation District came together to help install the Watergoat trash collecting system in the Sunnyside Canal. PalmettoPride provided a grant for the project.