PROGRESSIONS JUNE 2021

Claflin gets $5 million from Google

Claflin University announced in June it received a $5 million grant from Google.

The grant was designed to create pathways and opportunities for diverse representation in the STEM industry.

The one-time, unrestricted financial grant will provide Claflin with financial support for scholarships, technological infrastructure support, career readiness and curriculum development.

Google’s Pathways to Tech is designed to build equity for HBCU computing education, help job seekers find tech roles, and ensure that Black employees have growth opportunities and feel included at work.

Orangeburg County juggling several projects

Orangeburg County had several ongoing projects throughout the year.

The county built a new Bowman Library and the Matthews Park near the library.

Costs for the Bowman Library and Matthews Park were $359,000 and $297,250, respectively.

The county was also working on another large project that will increase recreational opportunities along the Edisto River.

The Lake Edisto Park Project, located on Lake Edisto Road, was underway. It will feature a canoe park, boardwalk and a S.C. Department of Natural Resources office. The cost for the project is $1.9 million.

Work was also being done on the Indian Bluff Project, which includes the installation of a floating boat ramp and general site improvements.

Two local parks in Springfield and North also received renovations.

Goodland Park in Springfield received $8,000 in renovations. The renovations include the installation of additional lighting.

Carson Park, located just outside of North on Highway 321, was also cited for renovations to include lighting improvements, the installation of cameras, and dock and boat ramp repairs.

The county also was constructing a shooting range, designed to provide more opportunities for law enforcement training. The shooting range would be located off Homestead Road in Bowman.

Claflin’s program for educators accredited

Claflin University received accreditation for its educator preparation programs by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation.

CAEP was created by the consolidation of the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education and the Teacher Education Accreditation Council.

The accreditation confirms the strength of Claflin’s mission of providing access to an affordable and exceptional educational experience, while constantly evolving to meet the national and global needs of 21st century educators.

Orangeburg County Council OKs new cars for sheriff’s office

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office purchased new patrol cars.

The office received 30 new patrol cars through a $3.5 million in general-obligation bonds.

The borrowing package will also allow for the renovation of the sheriff’s office.

The patrol cars are equipped with the necessary equipment, radios and light bars. The total cost of the vehicles will be $1,785,000.

The older vehicles were auctioned.

The renovations of the law complex included new lighting, heating and air, and carpet.

Fixes planned for local roads

Several roads in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties were slated for improvements.

These roads include the reconstruction of two miles of Stonewall Jackson Boulevard from John C. Calhoun Drive to Rowesville Road.

Another Orangeburg County project on the state’s list for work is rehabilitating about 2.36 miles of Broughton Street from Magnolia Street to Carolina Avenue.

Rehab means the existing pavement can be milled (ground down) to a smooth surface, then new asphalt can finish the resurfacing project, according to SCDOT.

Reconstruction means there is damage throughout the pavement, not just on the surface. The pavement must be totally removed down to the soil, meaning the roadway must be rebuilt, according to SCDOT.

Claflin master’s in biotech expanding to Africa University

Claflin University and Africa University partnered to provide online classes to Africa University students who want to earn a master of science degree in biotechnology.

The program is expected to begin in 2022.

The partnership is largely based on a faculty/student exchange program.

Africa University, located in Zimbabwe, is the first and only fully accredited institution of higher learning established on the African continent by the General Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Both Claflin and Africa University are affiliated with the United Methodist Church.

The enrollment in the online program was about 3,000.

Habitat dedicates 90th home

The Edisto Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 90th home in June.

The home dedication at 985 Nance St. in Orangeburg was part of the agency's mission to provide affording housing in the community.

The home is located near the Orangeburg County Community Park, which EHFH named in honor of its co-founder, Michael G. Salley Jr., and dedicated in 2019.

