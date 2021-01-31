Progressions June 2020

Calhoun council OKs changes to subdivision projects

Two Calhoun County subdivision projects envisioned nearly two decades ago gained new momentum over the summer.

The Lakewilde of Santee subdivision and the McCord's Ferry subdivision, formerly, Blackwater, saw some interest from new investors.

The McCord’s Ferry subdivision will occupy around 100 acres in Calhoun County.

Calhoun County Council approved some changes to the projects during a June meeting.

Foster named school district leader

An Aiken County school official became the new leader of the Orangeburg County School District.

Dr. Shawn Foster was selected in June to serve as the district's new leader.

Foster will serve for three years at an annual salary of $175,000. His contract ends June 30, 2023.

Foster was one of two finalists selected by the board.

Foster had previously served as the chief officer for Operations and Student Services for the Aiken County School District.