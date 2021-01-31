Progressions June 2020

Calhoun council OKs changes to subdivision projects
Two Calhoun County subdivision projects envisioned nearly two decades ago gained new momentum over the summer.
The Lakewilde of Santee subdivision and the McCord's Ferry subdivision, formerly, Blackwater, saw some interest from new investors.
The McCord’s Ferry subdivision will occupy around 100 acres in Calhoun County.
Calhoun County Council approved some changes to the projects during a June meeting.
Foster named school district leader
An Aiken County school official became the new leader of the Orangeburg County School District.
Dr. Shawn Foster was selected in June to serve as the district's new leader.
Foster will serve for three years at an annual salary of $175,000. His contract ends June 30, 2023.
Foster was one of two finalists selected by the board.
Foster had previously served as the chief officer for Operations and Student Services for the Aiken County School District.
Grove Park Pharmacy's Medical Clinic eases fears
Grove Park Pharmacy's new medical clinic was on the front lines to ensure individuals were provided care, safety and comfort during the coronavirus pandemic.
The clinic allowed the pharmacy to see patients and to prescribe medications on site. It continued to operate both in-person and through telehealth.
Consulting with patients by telehealth was a way the clinic helped combat patient fears during the pandemic.
Some employees working from home ended up working overtime and outside of usual business hours to ensure patients were either able to speak through the telehealth channels or simply check in.