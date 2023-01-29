PROGRESSIONS JULY 2022

Improvement projects made at OCtech

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College was engaged in a number of projects to improve the campus environment in 2022.

These included new signage in front of the college. The second is the movement of the college's machine tool program to Building T.

The college's two other projects included the renovation of the Health Sciences Building.

Mechanical and electrical upgrades, including HVAC replacements, were among the work to be done at the Health Sciences Building. Building K was built in 1987.

The college also has been conducting the renovation of Building S’s downstairs into a student learning/commons area.

The majority of the work was the renovation of the kitchen area in the back and then changing some of that big open area to make it more appealing for students to use as a study area.

State invests in technical colleges

South Carolina announced a $25 million investment into Workforce Scholarships for the Future.

The program provides scholarships to cover the cost of tuition and required fees at any of South Carolina's 16 technical colleges, including Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, for any adult or recent high school graduate to pursue an industry credential or associate degree in high-demand career fields like manufacturing, health care, computer science, or logistics.

S.C. Blue Cross invests in Claflin scholars

BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina announced in July it is partnering with Claflin University and Benedict College to give more students an opportunity to pursue an education while getting a head start on their career paths.

The BlueCross BlueScholars program will select four students from each institution to receive a full four-year scholarship that covers tuition, room and board.

The eight students selected for the inaugural BlueScholars program would participate in career development workshops and engage with BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina representatives during panel discussions and summer internships.

Safe Babies Court

A national program designed to improve family interactions within the Family Court system announced in July that it was coming to Orangeburg County.

The Safe Babies Court program helps connect families with community resources. It will also work with the S.C. Department of Social Services and the Family Court system to provide support for families involved in court proceedings.

Orangeburg was chosen for the program based on the need in the area.

Claflin, Getty Images are digitizing history

Claflin University received the inaugural Getty Images Photo Archive Grant for historically Black colleges and universities.

The $500,000 grant will support in preserving and amplifying the visual history of the institution. The grant was funded by the Getty family and the philanthropic organization Stand Together.

Funding from the grant will help digitize and restore roughly 50,000 archival photographs from Claflin University's library.

The photo digitization and metadata application process was launched in July.

Barber Tech Academy marks 26 years

A barber school celebrated its 26th anniversary.

Barber Tech Academy at 1650 Russell St. celebrated its anniversary with food and cake as well as award recognitions for students and staff.

The academy has graduated individuals from as young as 18 to as old as the 50s. High school graduates, college graduates, dislocated workers, veterans and the disabled have all successfully completed the training and received their license.

The 1,500-credit-class-hour program entails both classroom and hands-on opportunities in which students receive information on the hair industry to include infection control, bacteriology, shaving, hair cutting, hair textures, coloring, hair chemicals and natural styles.

Ravenell leads Sheriffs’ Association

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell was sworn in as president of the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association during the organization's annual conference on July 13 in Myrtle Beach.

Ravenell said his new role would give him a big platform from which to advocate for issues important to him such as officer retention.

Netflix teen drama films in area

The Holly Hill area welcomed a popular Netflix teen drama in July, with the “Outer Banks” crew filming at Larry Gardner Field at the Holly Hill Airport.

They were filming season three of “Outer Banks,” a reference to the barrier islands of North Carolina.

The series’ first season aired in 2020.