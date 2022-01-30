PROGRESSIONS JULY 2021

Denmark gets grant for new well

The City of Denmark received $950,903 for a new well thanks to Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.

The S.C. Commerce awards CDBG funds in the fall and the spring of each year.

Local governments receiving CDBG funds are required to provide at least a 10% match in funding to complete the projects.

$18M sought for water system

Efforts were underway to provide $18 million for the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency.

The monies would help the system's development and enable the agency to produce quality water at affordable prices.

The Lake Marion Regional Water System was formed to help bring clean, quality water to parts of Berkeley, Calhoun, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties and the Town of Santee. Santee Cooper runs the water plant near Santee.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, submitted the funding requests to the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee for the development of the agency’s Orangeburg/Berkeley reach to provide water to the U.S. Highway 176 corridor in Orangeburg County and the Camp Hall area of Berkeley County.

As of the New Year, the monies had not gone through the necessary channels.

$1M going to Orangeburg facilities for preservation

The federal government provided $1 million to help preserve two Orangeburg facilities with ties to the civil rights movement.

Trinity United Methodist Church on Boulevard Street received a $500,000 Historic Preservation Fund grant for preservation and repairs from the U.S. Department of Interior's National Park Service. It will be used for the third phase of the church's preservation project.

The All-Star Bowling Lanes Center for Creative Partnerships received a $500,000 Historic Preservation Fund grant toward the restoration of the Russell Street building.

The $500,000 grant will go toward architectural plans, removing all hazardous materials, replacing the roof and putting in new electrical, plumbing and security systems.

Over the past three years, Trinity has received $1 million in African American Civil Rights grant funding through the Historic Preservation Fund.

Grants have been used to update the church's electrical system, the waterproofing of the walls in the educational wing of the church, the installation of a new HVAC system in the educational wing and addressing water intrusion and safety issues.

OCAB gets $300,000 USDA loan for building

The Orangeburg Calhoun Allendale Bamberg Community Action Agency received more than $300,000 loan from the United States Department of Agriculture for its community building located at 908 Willington Road in Orangeburg.

The funding will benefit nearly 14,000 rural residents near Orangeburg, Calhoun, Allendale and Bamberg counties, who will now have access to a new facility to gather and also attend outdoor activities.

The $337,500 loan was used for what was constructed as a state-of-the-art technology center on its Willington Road property in 2007.

'A Fine Hand' celebrates 16 artists

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center hosted "A Fine Hand," this summer.

The display showcased the talents of regional and national artists who have connections to South Carolina through their lives and creativity, and all of whom use their hands to fashion exceptionally fine works of art.

The display was touted as the most comprehensive exhibition of hand-made art constructed using every imaginable media.

Burned downtown building removed

The former Adden’s Photography and Hobby store at 1183 Russell St. was removed after being destroyed by a fire.

Orangeburg-based S&P Landscaping conducted the demolition work.

The future plans for the property have not been determined.

A new roof was put on the former Ferse’s 5&10 due to some leaks. The property is up for sale.

Training benefits county operations

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young completed the National Association of Counties Performance Leadership Academy.

The 12-week virtual program serves, “to equip frontline county government professionals with practical leadership skills to deliver results for counties and communities,” according to the NAC website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.