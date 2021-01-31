Progressions July 2020

SCSU received $632,397; Claflin $546,023; Voorhees $141,195 and Denmark Tech, $119,174.

The monies were used to support online instruction at each institution by upgrading hardware and by purchasing software, eLearning resources and electronic textbooks.

GEER funds are federal funds awarded to each governor through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law by then-President Donald Trump on March 27, 2020.

Calhoun First Steps gets United Way COVID-19 grants

Calhoun County First Steps of St. Matthews was awarded two grants in the amounts of $2,750 and $9,700 from the United Way of the Midlands COVID-19 Response Fund to support Community Impact Partners in Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Newberry, Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

The $2,750 grant was used to purchase laptop computers and printers for parent educators to continue direct client service from their homes through virtual home visits to 50 families served through the Parents as Teachers program.