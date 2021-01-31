Progressions July 2020

Dryland corn has best year in recent memory
Abundant and timely moisture and relatively moderate spring and summertime temperatures were a boon for row crops specifically for corn in the region through the middle of July.
Mother Nature's bounty helped farmers cut down on irrigation costs.
Agriculture officials described the dryland corn crop as one of the best ones seen in the area in several years.
Dryland corn saw an average yield countywide of about 125 bushels per acre, with some pockets seeing excellent non-irrigated corn.
In 2019, dryland corn averaged about 55 bushels per acre.
COVID-19 boosts interest in Santee park
Government mandates to close or restrict some indoor activities boosted interest in the Santee State Park as many wanted to find outdoor activities.
Tent camping was a popular recreational activity as well as boating and cooking out at the park during the summer.
Apple partnering with Claflin
Claflin University partnered with Apple to bring technology programs to minority students.
Clafin became a regional hub for Coding and Creativity as a part of Apple's Community Education Initiative and Tennessee State University's HBCU C2 initiative designed to bring coding and creativity experiences to historically Black colleges and universities and their communities.
Apple is providing Claflin with equipment and administer professional development.
Federal grant expanding telehealth network
Palmetto Care Connections received a $300,000 Rural Health Network Development grant for each of three years to expand health care delivery of the rural underserved population in Orangeburg, North, Neeses, Cope, Ehrhardt, Murrells Inlet and St. George.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Health Resources and Services Administration awarded the grant.
RMC welcomes Duke radiation oncologists
M. Leann Smith, MD, and Daniel Oh, MD, PhD, joined the Mabry Center for Cancer Care as Duke radiation oncologists to offer patients an array of advanced, evidence-based radiation oncology treatment options in Orangeburg and the surrounding communities.
HBCUs receive emergency funding
S.C. State University, Claflin University, Voorhees College and Denmark Technical College all received monies from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund.
SCSU received $632,397; Claflin $546,023; Voorhees $141,195 and Denmark Tech, $119,174.
The monies were used to support online instruction at each institution by upgrading hardware and by purchasing software, eLearning resources and electronic textbooks.
GEER funds are federal funds awarded to each governor through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law by then-President Donald Trump on March 27, 2020.
Calhoun First Steps gets United Way COVID-19 grants
Calhoun County First Steps of St. Matthews was awarded two grants in the amounts of $2,750 and $9,700 from the United Way of the Midlands COVID-19 Response Fund to support Community Impact Partners in Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Newberry, Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.
The $2,750 grant was used to purchase laptop computers and printers for parent educators to continue direct client service from their homes through virtual home visits to 50 families served through the Parents as Teachers program.
The grant was also used to purchase puzzles, blocks and other cognitive and manipulative early childhood education materials for families/children to keep and use during personal home visits and between home visits.
The $9,700 grant was used to purchase 30 educational tablets for toddlers and 20 Chrome notebooks to increase the number of families to participate in virtual home visits and monthly group connections.
Zoom, Claflin launch 5-year partnership
Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Claflin University announced a commitment to a five-year strategic partnership.
The partnership includes a multifaceted foundational program that represents $1.2 million in educational and financial investments.
Program components include: internships, scholarships, curricula partnerships, Zoom-led virtual engagements; Zoom-focused projects; coauthoring of case studies; faculty and student advisory and general operating fund and alumni engagement to name a few.
The Oaks sale moves closer to final
The Methodist Oaks moved toward completing sale of the retirement community to a private firm -- The Oaks of Orangeburg.
The Methodist Oaks trustees agreed to sell the assets of the retirement community in June 2019 to The Oaks of Orangeburg LLC, an entity led by Clay Fowler, owner and operator of Orangeburg's Longwood Plantation Assisted Living and Magnolia Place Memory Care. The Methodist Oaks has operated as an independent, non-profit corporation.
The decision to sell was made due to financial challenges. The facility was about $17 million in debt. As of the new year, the sale had not been finalized.
SCDOT plans fixes for T&D Region roads
Several roads in The T&D Region are slated for road pavement and resurfacing in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
About seven miles of U.S. 176 (Old State Road) and five miles of U.S. 321 (Savannah Highway) are slated for reconstruction.
Other road projects of note in Orangeburg County include:
- S.C. 33 Cameron Road -- 3.66 miles reconstruction
- U.S. 21 Joe S. Jeffords Highway -- 1.32 miles rehabilitation
RMC staff uses tech to combat spread of germs, viruses
The Environmental Services Department of the Regional Medical Center used TRU-D, or the Total Room Ultraviolet Disinfector, to ensure a clean and sterile working environment to slow the spread of the coronavirus and protect front-line caregivers.
Tru-D is a UVC light machine that enhances the terminal cleaning of patient-care areas.
In 2011, RMC became the first hospital in South Carolina to acquire the use of TRU-D technology.