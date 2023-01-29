PROGRESSIONS JANUARY 2023

Calhoun getting money for rec complex, more

Calhoun County is in line to receive about $700,000 from the state’s budget this current fiscal year, according to Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews.

The money will be spent accordingly:

$100,000 to reimburse the county for the work done to improve the railroad cut in St. Matthews

$100,000 for a walking track in Sandy Run

About $450,000 for the sports recreation complex in St. Matthew

About $50,000 for welcome signs in Cameron

RMC receives several safety awards

The Regional Medical Center has received several health safety awards from the South Carolina Hospital Association.

The hospital received seven "Zero Harm Awards" for its 'commitment to eliminating medical errors and creating a culture of high reliability throughout our facility', according to a press release issued by the hospital Monday.

RMC earned three Zero Harm Awards for the prevention of surgical site infections (SSI) in all performed knee replacements, hip replacements, and abdominal hysterectomies in 2021.

Additionally, its Critical Care Unit (CCU), Progressive Care Unit (PCU), and Labor and Delivery Unit, Her Place, were designated as winners for zero Central Line Associated Blood Stream Infections (CLABSI). RMC also received the Drive to Zero Suicide Award.

Developer plans Elloree revitalization

Elloree resident Marc Postlewaite sees great potential for the town and wants to have a hand in helping it realize this potential.

He plans to revitalize the town's Cleveland Street downtown district.

Postlewaite is the chief executive officer and president of the Elloree Development Group, a private limited liability corporation tasked with purchasing and renovating vacant, commercial properties in Elloree and then offering those properties for lease.

Thus far Postlewaite owns six buildings in the town's downtown district.

He plans to renovate and bring to life the town's historic train depot on Railroad Avenue.

Postlewaite said a microbrewery, a soul food restaurant and some retailers have shown interest in the building.

In addition to the old train depot, Postlewaite also owns a former supermarket and small parking area in front of the depot.

He has plans to develop about eight separate stores in the 7,000-square-foot building. He envisions the building housing boutiques, clothing and coffee shops.

If that is not enough, Postlewaite also is planning to renovate the former Elloree Square Antique Mall building at 2724 Cleveland Street.

The former antique mall buildings he says will be a long-term project over three to five years.

Postlewaite is investing due to what he sees as future residential growth.