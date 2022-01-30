PROGRESSIONS JANUARY 2022

RMC, Family Health Center partner on residency program

The Regional Medical Center is looking to partner with Orangeburg's Family Health Center to create a family practice residency program.

FHC has applied and received a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, toward making the program a reality. A target date for the program's implementation has not been determined.

The program will be a collaboration between FHC, RMC and Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Spartanburg.

The development of the program began Aug. 1, 2021.

The aim of the rural residency program is to increase the number of family medicine providers to Orangeburg and rural communities.

Solar company investing $46.2M

An existing Orangeburg County solar farm announced it was looking to invest $46.2 million in solar equipment and panels.

No new full-time jobs were promised as part of the project.

Magnolia Solar, LLC, located at 238 Juniper St. in Neeses, would pay the county $105,000 annually for the next 30 years with an additional $100,000 paid in the first year.

Moore Group merges with coastal company

Orangeburg-based The Moore Group real estate company merged with Pawleys Island-based Litchfield Company Real Estate.

The combined real estate and rental company will now have nearly 175 agents with annual sales of more than $700 million in 2021 with more than 850 vacation and annual rental properties.

The merger was effective Jan. 1, 2022.

The Moore Group will now be named The Moore Group, a division of The Litchfield Company.

TRSWA dedicates building in honor of Summers

The Three Rivers Solid Waste Authority (TRSWA) recently named its administration building after Calhoun County Chairman David K. Summers.

Summers chaired the TRSWA since its inception in December 1992 and the landfill’s opening in July 1998 to his resignation from the agency’s board due to health reasons in February 2021.

The board of directors dedicated the building in Jackson, South Carolina located in Aiken County. The building was completed in 2013.

Summers represented Calhoun County as part of the TRSWA. The authority also consists of Orangeburg, Bamberg, Aiken, Allendale, Barnwell, Edgefield, McCormick, and Saluda.

Summers was one of the agency’s longest serving founding board members.

TRSWA was formed when six counties asked their regional Lower Savannah Council of Governments for help in designing a Subtitle D landfill in an effort to address solid-waste-management demands.

Voorhees to offer master’s program

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges approved a Voorhees College master’s program.

The master of education in teaching and learning was approved at the SACSCOC annual meeting in December 2021. Classes for the program are scheduled to begin in March.

Reimagining Bowman park

Final design plans were revealed by four University of Georgia students who were tasked to reimagine the Bowman Town Park.

The overall park design features improved safety components, play areas separated by age groups, increased opportunities for adults and flexible spaces for community events, including concerts and farmers markets to other social functions and sports. Designed around the theme of farming to represent the area, the park’s focal point of an antique tractor just may be the iconic structure that draws more families to the quaint little town.

The project cost estimate totals around a half million dollars.

Civil rights museum gets grant

The Southern Poverty Law Center selected the Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum as one of five museums in the South to receive a $50,000 grant to continue preserving African American history.

The museum is located in Orangeburg. While its official opening was delayed by COVID-19, the museum attracted more than 9,000 visitors during its brief period of operation.

The SPLC worked with members of the Congressional Black Caucus to identify five institutions that are central to advancing essential programming in the preservation of African American history.

Grant to help Claflin digitize archives

Claflin University announced it is one four recipients of the inaugural Getty Images Photo Archive Grant for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, an initiative aimed at preserving and amplifying the invaluable visual history of HBCUs.

Funding from the grant will help digitize roughly 50,000 archival photographs from Claflin University’s library, including stories about the Charleston hospital workers’ strike; the Conference of Black Mayors collection; and photos from Briggs v. Elliott, a case that paved the way for Brown v. Board of Education.

It will also expand Getty Images’ collection of photos from renowned photojournalist and Claflin alumnus Cecil Williams, including his personal library, which Williams will help curate.

