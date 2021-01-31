Progressions January 2021

Sewer lines to Edisto High

The fourth and final phase of the Orangeburg County-West Edisto Sewer System will extend sewer lines to Edisto High School and enable about 80 homes to connect, according to Orangeburg County officials.

The project will be complete in July or August 2021.

In addition to connecting to Edisto High School, the sewer lines will connect to the Town of Cordova and are sized to handle all of the residents along the route as well as Edisto Elementary school.

Denmark Tech ‘on the right track’

Denmark Technical College had its 12-month probation lifted by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges causing optimism among college leadership.

The historically Black college has been adding to its academic programs, renovating buildings and replacing aging equipment as it works to fulfill a five-pronged strategic plan.

The college is now 100% compliant in all areas.

