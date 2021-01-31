Progressions January 2021

Sewer lines to Edisto High
The fourth and final phase of the Orangeburg County-West Edisto Sewer System will extend sewer lines to Edisto High School and enable about 80 homes to connect, according to Orangeburg County officials.
The project will be complete in July or August 2021.
In addition to connecting to Edisto High School, the sewer lines will connect to the Town of Cordova and are sized to handle all of the residents along the route as well as Edisto Elementary school.
Denmark Tech ‘on the right track’
Denmark Technical College had its 12-month probation lifted by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges causing optimism among college leadership.
The historically Black college has been adding to its academic programs, renovating buildings and replacing aging equipment as it works to fulfill a five-pronged strategic plan.
The college is now 100% compliant in all areas.
RMC receives Quality and Safety Award
The Regional Medical Center was redesignated as a Blue Distinction Center for Maternity Care by Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina.
It is the fifth consecutive year the hospital has received the distinction.
Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated hospitals that show expertise in delivering quality specialty care, safely and effectively.
Barber academy giving back amid COVID
Orangeburg's Barber Tech Academy on Russell Street provided free haircuts and other services to nurses, emergency medical personnel, doctors, police, grocery store and other front-line employees in January.
The academy also has provided 360 Training for its staff and students as well as infection-control training. About 90% of staff and students have received the training and certification.
The academy itself has also received public health safety compliance certification.
Tablets given to students at Rivelon
About 16 students at Rivelon Elementary School in the Edisto Drive community received tablet computers.
The “Tiger Tablet Giveaway,” named in honor of Rivelon Elementary’s mascot, was made possible through the generosity of Orangeburg residents Mikebia and Therman Adams.
Entrepreneur snags $30K grant
Orangeburg businesswoman Shauna Cooper was one of three individuals in the state to receive a grant through the South Carolina Community Loan Fund's Local Entrepreneur Acceleration Program.
Cooper snagged the first-place prize of $30,000 to further develop her business. The business development program is designed to support minority and women entrepreneurs.
Cooper, who specializes in hand-molded, artisan-style candles, is owner and creative director of home fragrance and body care products company Wicks + Scents.
Changes to improve weather forecasting
The Columbia National Weather Service Forecast Office will convert Orangeburg County's current forecast zone (SCZ036) into three separate zones intended to provide increased flexibility and improved accuracy of forecast and various watches, warnings and advisories.
The change will be effective March 30.
The new zones will provide residents in the county access to more specific forecasts for their part of the county. The zones will also enable Orangeburg County Emergency Services to better allocate resources in the case of a weather event or emergency.
Claflin, OCtech get funds from NBCU Academy
Claflin University and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College received funding from NBCU University, a new multiplatform journalism training and development program for four-year university and community college students.
Claflin’s Department of Mass Communications received $500,000: $200,000 for curriculum development; $250,000 for 25 scholarships at $10,000 each; and $50,000 for equipment.
The OCtech Foundation received $100,000.
NBCUniversal News Group recently launched NBCU Academy to offer education, on-campus training and online programming.
The initiative includes a curated onsite curriculum for hands-on learning experiences with world-class NBCU News Group journalists, funding for accredited journalism programs and scholarships.
Habitat dedicates 89th home
Edisto Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 89th home for a grandmother and her four young grandchildren as part of its commitment to continue providing affordable housing in the community.
Debra Miller, 51, whose grandchildren range in age from from 15 to 23 months, said she is extremely thankful for all of the volunteers contributing to the building of her home at 1980 Kings Road in Orangeburg.
New turf for Bulldog stadium
South Carolina State University held a groundbreaking ceremony Jan. 6 to announce the replacement of the synthetic turf at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.
The resurfacing of Willie Jeffries Field will begin immediately and is scheduled for completion in early February, according to Bulldog athletics director Stacy Danley.
Funds for the $353,000 project were raised through private donations from alumni and others via the RISE (Renovate, Innovate, Scholarship and Excellence) Major Gift Initiative.