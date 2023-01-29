PROGRESSIONS FEBRUARY 2022

Project boosts Santee 'environment for growth'

Santee political leaders amended the city's official zoning map to provide for general commercial development and construction of a residential planned unit development along Old Number Six Highway.

“About a third of the property is already in the town, and the other was outside of the town. It is being done in three areas. The front part of this property is on Highway Number 6 going toward Eutawville. All of the property that’s fronting on Number 6 will be commercial, and all of the property in the rear of that will be residential,” Santee Mayor Donnie Hilliard said during a City Council meeting in February 2022.

“Right now they’re looking at anywhere from 50 to 100 units in phase one. The remainder of the property, if they would build it out to completion … there could be a possibility of 400 homes being built on the 69 acres,” he said.

Repairs, engineering to local bridges

The S.C. Department of Transportation announced in February its plans to repair or replace 19 bridges in The T&D Region as part of its 10-year road and bridge improvement efforts.

Some of the bridges targeted for repair or replacement are:

U.S. 301-Five Chop Road bridge over Four Hole Swamp

John C. Calhoun Drive over the North Edisto River

U.S. 301-Main Highway bridge over Lemon Swamp in Bamberg County

U.S. 301-Main Highway bridge over Little Salkehatchie

• U.S. 21-Freedom Road bridge over Edisto River in Bamberg County

S.C. 172-Bull Swamp Road bridge over Caw Caw Swamp in Calhoun County

Ex-bank building becomes chiropractic office

A family-owned Orangeburg chiropractic practice opened an 8,000-square-foot office in a former bank building.

Marsch Chiropractic Center opened at 761 John C. Calhoun Drive next door to Cook Out and Calhoun Plaza. The building formerly housed a Bank of America branch.

The office provides relief care, wellness care, care for back and neck pain, work injuries, sports injuries, accidental injuries, auto accidents, sciatica and muscle pain, scoliosis, pediatric chiropractic, and temporomandibular joint dysfunction.

Energy secretary visits SC State

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm in February announced a $3 million funding opportunity for South Carolina State University to be directed toward the production of the next generation of engineers and scientists dedicated to producing clean energy sources.

The funding would go toward technologies that decarbonize power and sequesters the carbon pollution.