PROGRESSIONS FEBRUARY 2021

Surgical center using new stroke procedure

Orangeburg's South Carolina Surgical has been performing a procedure that provides a less invasive way to protect against stroke, providing the community with an option for warding off one of the state’s leading causes of death.

The transcarotid artery revascularization, or TCAR, procedure uses a stent and is inspired by surgical procedures for protecting the brain. TCAR uses direct access to the carotid artery and an advanced system for temporarily reversing blood flow during device delivery.

Complications with the TCAR procedure are significantly lower than the more traditional operating procedures such as CEA.

The RMC is home to a Primary Stroke Program, a multidisciplinary program.

The stroke program is certified by the Joint Commission and has earned a Gold and Target Stroke-Honor Roll performance status with the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines program.

The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

$17 million provided in broadband subsidies

The Federal Communications Commission notified Palmetto Care Connections in February 2021 that PCC’s broadband consortium members will receive more than $17 million in broadband subsidies through 2022.

PCC helps health care providers receive broadband savings through the FCC’s Healthcare Connect Fund Program by assisting them with the internet service provider bidding process and filing the appropriate information, invoices and supporting documentation to the Universal Service Administration Company.

The Healthcare Connect Fund Program provides subsidy reimbursements for up to 65% of eligible broadband expenses for eligible health care providers.

South Carolina broadband consortium members include federally qualified health centers, non-profit hospitals, behavioral health centers, rural health clinics, teaching hospitals, rural emergency departments, skilled nursing facilities and area health education centers.

Ribbon cut on new substation at Rivers Bridge

Bamberg County in February held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly constructed Rivers Bridge Fire Substation that is to be the prototype for other facilities.

In 2018, Bamberg County resident Ted Brandt donated property to Bamberg County. The county secured funding -- a low-cost USDA loan with the assistance of 6th District Congressman Jim Clyburn and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott -- to construct the new facility.

A homeowner with a home valued at $125,000 will save approximately 27% annually on insurance costs due to the fire station. For this resident, a family will save $533 a year on their annual insurance premium.

New Orangeburg administrator sees potential

Orangeburg’s new city administrator Sidney Evering assumed his position Feb. 16.

Evering is a native of Orangeburg.

Evering said his focus would be to tap into Orangeburg's potential and to take advantage of its central location and accessibility to interstates. He said his focus would be on downtown revitalization.

SCSU unveils renovated student center

South Carolina State University unveiled the renovated student center at The Pitt, which has new retail dining options.

The renovation was completed in collaboration with S.C. State’s campus dining partner Sodexo, a food service and facilities management company.

The Pitt now features a collection of trendy fast-casual restaurants, including WOW, Which Wich, Mein Bowl and We Proudly Serve Starbucks.

The renovated facility offers a greater variety of options for diners and an open floor plan with comfortable, modern seating.

