Progressions February 2020

The Tourville family owns and operates Orangeburg-based Zeus Industrial Products.

Claflin is 'Best Value School'

Claflin University was selected as a 2020 Best Value School by Best Value College's panel of higher education experts.

According to the organization's website, "Schools honored with the Best Value School Award belong to an elite club of high-quality, affordable postsecondary institutions."

Institutions that receive the Best Value School award are not ranked, however Claflin is listed among 100 colleges and universities that meet a criteria Best Value Schools believes "is important to postsecondary students of all ages."

The criteria for selection are: cost, support from current students; unique features of the institution; student debt; student loan default rate; length of time it takes students to graduate; and the percentage of students that earn degrees or complete certificate programs.

Starbucks in Orangeburg, Santee

Starbucks announced plans to build stores in Orangeburg and Santee.

The coffee company said it will have a store at 3521 St. Matthews Road and at 9033 Old Number Six Highway in Santee.

