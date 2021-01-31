Progressions February 2020

Courthouse renovations planned
County officials planned for the next phase of renovations at the Orangeburg County Courthouse located on Amelia Street.
The renovations would target upgrades to the elevator system and to the front entrance. The front steps are to be expanded.
Bathroom renovations, new roofing, new lighting and other improvements were also in the works.
The work was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
SRS signs MOU with SCSU, Claflin
The Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, South Carolina State University and Claflin University signed a memorandum of understanding between the entities to provide opportunities for scholarships, curriculum development, faculty engagement and pathways for employment that will be provided to qualifying students and schools.
The MOUs feature internship opportunities for students in a wide range of potential careers involving business administration, operations and STEM-based (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) professions.
The MOUs also commit SRNS talent management professionals to make campus visits at both universities for resume-building workshops as well as interview skills development and career exploration sessions.
Spectrometer aids Claflin research
Claflin University secured a U.S. Department of Defense grant for more than $470,000 to purchase a new mass spectrometer.
University officials say the equipment will help with disease research while improving students’ training.
The spectrometer has the ability to separate molecules that have similar or the same molecular weight and the ability to find these molecules that may be abundant at low levels.
The mass spectrometer will enhance research in discovering chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in African American tobacco users. COPD is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that causes obstructed airflow from the lungs.
Orangeburg-area Hardee’s remodeling
Orangeburg-area Hardee’s restaurants underwent remodeling in February.
The remodel included new menu boards, ordering systems and drive-through enhancements.
The remodel also included upgrades to the dining area.
I-26, I-95 widening moves ahead
The S.C. Department of Transportation began the public comment period on the department’s plans to widen Interstate 26 in Calhoun and Lexington counties.
The project is part of its Rural Interstate Freight Network Mobility Improvement Program, which targets rural sections of the interstate system that are critical to the movement of freight across South Carolina.
The project entails widening I-26 from the Old Sandy Run Road Exit 125 to Burke Road at Exit 139.
Funding for preliminary engineering and right-of-way totals $55 million.
The SCDOT Commission approved the improvements for inclusion in the rural interstate plan in October 2018.
Tourville clinic opens
The Medical University of South Carolina opened its Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital and Pearl Tourville Women’s Pavilion on Feb. 22.
Orangeburg residents Pearl and Frank Tourville gave MUSC's Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital $10 million.
The donation went toward the advanced fetal care clinic, which is named the Pearl Tourville Women’s Pavilion, which will handle the most complex pregnancies and neonatal care.
The pavilion includes 12 labor and delivery rooms, two operating rooms for C-sections and five high-risk antepartum rooms.
The Tourville family owns and operates Orangeburg-based Zeus Industrial Products.
Claflin is 'Best Value School'
Claflin University was selected as a 2020 Best Value School by Best Value College's panel of higher education experts.
According to the organization's website, "Schools honored with the Best Value School Award belong to an elite club of high-quality, affordable postsecondary institutions."
Institutions that receive the Best Value School award are not ranked, however Claflin is listed among 100 colleges and universities that meet a criteria Best Value Schools believes "is important to postsecondary students of all ages."
The criteria for selection are: cost, support from current students; unique features of the institution; student debt; student loan default rate; length of time it takes students to graduate; and the percentage of students that earn degrees or complete certificate programs.
Starbucks in Orangeburg, Santee
Starbucks announced plans to build stores in Orangeburg and Santee.
The coffee company said it will have a store at 3521 St. Matthews Road and at 9033 Old Number Six Highway in Santee.